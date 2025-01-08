A Minnesota Democrat claims his party only opposes voter ID laws because the elderly and disabled are “physically unable” to visit a DMV to obtain a photo ID. This is the latest laughable justification to oppose legislation supported by a majority of Americans.

Democrats in California are trying to block voter ID laws across the state. The move caught the attention of Elon Musk, who accused Democrats of opposing voter ID laws “so that they can commit voting fraud and not get caught.” That’s when Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) weighed in.

On X, Phillips claimed Musk’s claim is “not true.” He implied that Democrats would, in fact, support voter ID laws if there were a “solution for elderly and disabled Americans who are physically unable to get to a DMV to obtain a photo ID.”

More from Jason Rantz: After accidental leak of Democrat tax plans, will voters fall for the scheme?

The Democrat argument against voter ID laws makes no sense

The assertion that elderly or disabled voters face significant obstacles in obtaining identification lacks any meaningful evidence. It’s merely the latest talking point from the Left. It’s as insulting as a previous left-wing claim that voter ID laws are racist because, as Democrats argued, Black people don’t have access to DMVs.

The idea the elderly or disabled do not possess IDs is odd on its face.

You need some form of identification to apply for or receive Medicare or Social Security benefits, for example. Do the elderly or disabled not fly? Do they never deposit checks? Perhaps they never sign legal documents or purchase alcohol? Is this what Phillips believes?

A Pew Research Center survey from 2012 concluded that 98% of Americans have government-issued identification. While Phillips may not be aware, since then, it’s become much easier to obtain acceptable IDs. It’s likely why an American National Election Studies report from 2020 found virtually the same data — only 3% of voting-age citizens didn’t have updated or non-expired government-issued photo ID.

Hey, @elonmusk. That’s not true. Help create a solution for elderly and disabled Americans who are physically unable to get to a DMV to obtain a photo ID and then it makes perfect sense. https://t.co/mtxdAMiwAS — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) January 3, 2025

It’s not that difficult for a voter to get an ID

There also isn’t a DMV in America that cannot accommodate the elderly or disabled. By the law, they’re required to meet Americans with Disability Act standards.

Most DMVs also have services specifically tailored for accessibility. DMVs in Alabama, for example, bring mobile ID services, often used in rural or underserved areas. States like California offer online and mail-in options, allowing someone to apply for IDs without an in-person visit. There are also advocacy groups like the League of Women Voters who routinely hold ID drives.

Every state offers a non-driver identification card for those who do not or cannot drive. These IDs are affordable, widely available, and often free for low-income or disabled individuals. For example, in both Texas and Georgia, the state provides free IDs for the purpose of voting to people over 65 or those with disabilities.

More from Jason Rantz: Washington Democrats’ attacks on gun rights are way worse than you think

Is this the weakest argument yet?

Phillips’ argument easily falls apart, yet Democrats cling to these excuses to oppose commonsense voter ID laws for the precise reason Elon Musk argued.

If the real issue were accessibility, the solutions already in place — mobile ID services, online applications, and free voter IDs — would render Phillps’ concerns irrelevant. In fact, following his own claim, he would now support voter ID laws. But the truth is, these objections aren’t about barriers; they’re about maintaining loopholes in the voting process.

This relentless opposition defies public opinion. Americans understand that requiring an ID to vote is no different than needing one to board a plane, cash a check, or pick up a prescription. These laws are not about exclusion — they’re about safeguarding election integrity. If we had a less biased media that would honestly report on where Democrats stand, the party would actually suffer from public pressure to institute voter ID laws.

So why does the left keep renewing these absurd justifications? Could it be that voter ID laws threaten their ability to exploit vulnerabilities in the system? Musk’s accusation — that Democrats oppose voter ID to enable fraud — may be harsh, but it’s a question worth asking. If the solutions to their supposed concerns exist, and most Americans want voter ID laws, what’s the real motivation behind their opposition?

The fight for voter ID laws isn’t about politics — it’s about protecting democracy. It’s time Democrats stopped insulting voters with weak excuses and started respecting their calls for accountability.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz