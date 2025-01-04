Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak at a North Seattle homeless shelter.

According to Public Health – Seattle and King County, 14 people have gotten sick from the Christmas dinner and its next-day leftovers served at Mary Pilgrim Inn.

King County Public Health said more have yet to be tested for the bacteria but five of those who did test positive had to be admitted to local hospitals.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s found in the intestines of animals. Humans usually get it by eating food contaminated with animal feces. Salmonella can cause infections in many foods, including chicken, beef, pork, eggs, fruits, vegetables and processed foods.

Salmonella infection typically results in diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, usually starting 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. While most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, some individuals — especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The shelter, on Aurora Avenue North near Bitter Lake, helps single, disabled adults who’ve been on the streets long-term. It is managed by the Downtown Emergency Services Center.

Public Health officials said they’ve spoken with shelter staff about proper food preparation

The investigation is ongoing.

