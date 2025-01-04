Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Salmonella outbreak linked to North Seattle shelter serving Christmas dinner

Jan 3, 2025, 6:19 PM

Image: The Mary Pilgrim Inn in North Seattle, formerly a hotel, provides housing for nearly 100 peo...

The Mary Pilgrim Inn in North Seattle, formerly a hotel, provides housing for nearly 100 people exiting chronic homelessness. It is also the place where food was served that caused a salmonella outbreak. (Photo: King County/kingcounty.gov)

(Photo: King County/kingcounty.gov)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO AND MYNORTHWEST STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak at a North Seattle homeless shelter.

According to Public Health – Seattle and King County, 14 people have gotten sick from the Christmas dinner and its next-day leftovers served at Mary Pilgrim Inn.

King County Public Health said more have yet to be tested for the bacteria but five of those who did test positive had to be admitted to local hospitals.

‘Long overdue:’ Surgeon General, Seattle doctor call for new label to warn of alcohol’s cancer risk

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, according to the Mayo ClinicIt’s found in the intestines of animals. Humans usually get it by eating food contaminated with animal feces. Salmonella can cause infections in many foods, including chicken, beef, pork, eggs, fruits, vegetables and processed foods.

Salmonella infection typically results in diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, usually starting 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. While most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, some individuals — especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The shelter, on Aurora Avenue North near Bitter Lake, helps single, disabled adults who’ve been on the streets long-term. It is managed by the Downtown Emergency Services Center.

Other news: US homelessness rises 18%, hits over 31K in WA as affordable housing remains an issue

Public Health officials said they’ve spoken with shelter staff about proper food preparation

The investigation is ongoing.

Contributing: Sam Campbell and Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, Bill Kaczaraba and Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest News

Image: The Mary Pilgrim Inn in North Seattle, formerly a hotel, provides housing for nearly 100 peo...

KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest staff

Salmonella outbreak linked to North Seattle shelter serving Christmas dinner

Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak at a North Seattle homeless shelter.

4 seconds ago

capitol hill shooting...

James Lynch

Group of girls arrested for alleged Kia theft in Tacoma

In Tacoma, three teenage girls are accused of auto theft. FOX 13 News reported Thursday the girls, ages 15, 14, and just 12 years old, were arrested on New Year’s Day.

22 minutes ago

Photo: Jim Beam, Knob Creek and other alcohol bottles are pictured at a bar in Eagle, Colo., Dec. 2...

KIRO Newsradio Staff with Wire Reports

‘Long overdue:’ Surgeon General, Seattle doctor call for new label to warn of alcohol’s cancer risk

Alcohol is a leading cause of cancer, a risk that should be clearly labeled on drinks Americans consume, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy proposed on Friday.

1 hour ago

Image: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, left, and former SPD Chief Adrian Diaz, right are seen at a May...

Matt Markovich

Seattle mayor calls for major SPD reforms after Adrian Diaz harassment claims probe

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has called for major SPD changes after a probe into allegations of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

3 hours ago

Image: Delta planes are seen parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 19, 2024....

KIRO 7 and MyNorthwest staff

Woman accused of sneaking on flight without ticket arrested again at Sea-Tac Airport

A woman was arrested for the second time in a week at Sea-Tac Airport, days after she was accused of sneaking past security and boarding a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Honolulu without a ticket.

3 hours ago

Photo: A gray wolf in Washington at the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park....

Julia Dallas

$10K reward offered for information leading to killer of Washington gray wolf

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are looking for the killer of a federally listed endangered gray wolf.

3 hours ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to North Seattle shelter serving Christmas dinner