Woman walking in roadway struck and killed on East Marginal Way

Detectives with the Seattle police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car that hit a pedestrian.

The city’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is trying to figure out why a woman was walking in the roadway on East Marginal Way early Saturday morning just before she was struck and killed.

Police say she was not in a crosswalk at the time.

A man driving a sedan hit her just before 5:00 a.m. East Marginal Way near S. Orcas Street, about a quarter mile north of the road that leads to the 14th Avenue-South Park Bridge.

Police say the driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene.

Investigators do not believe he was impaired.

The first officers who arrived at the scene administered emergency first aid to the woman. But the Seattle Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene, despite those efforts to revive her.

Investigators determined that the woman was walking in the northbound lanes when she was hit by a sedan driving northbound.

A police drug recognition expert evaluated the driver and found no signs of drug or alcohol use.

The crash resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of East Marginal Way for several hours.

Police cordoned off the area until detectives arrived.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the woman or the deadly crash to contact Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at (206) 684-8923.