Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Woman walking in roadway struck and killed in South Seattle

Jan 4, 2025, 10:46 AM | Updated: Jan 5, 2025, 3:38 pm

Photo: Police say a driver struck and killed a female pedestrian who was walking in the lanes of tr...

Police said a driver struck and killed a woman who was walking in the lanes of traffic in an area where there was no crosswalk on East Marginal Way early Saturday morning in South Seattle. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are investigating a deadly crash involving a car that hit a pedestrian in South Seattle.

The city of Seattle’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is trying to figure out why a woman was walking in the roadway on East Marginal Way early Saturday morning just before she was struck and killed.

Police said she was not in a crosswalk at the time.

A man driving a sedan hit her just before 5:00 a.m. East Marginal Way near South Orcas Street, according to officers, about a quarter mile north of the road that leads to the 14th Avenue-South Park Bridge.

Police cordoned off East Marginal Way early Saturday morning after a fatal car vs. pedestrian collision. (Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)

Police cordoned off East Marginal Way early Saturday morning after a fatal car vs. pedestrian collision. (Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)

Local crime: Police emphasis patrols lead to arrests, recovered drugs on New Year’s Eve

Police said the driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene. Investigators do not believe he was impaired.

The first officers who arrived at the scene administered emergency first aid to the woman. But the Seattle Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene, despite efforts to revive her.

Investigators determined that the woman was walking in the northbound lanes when she was hit by the sedan traveling northbound.

A police drug recognition expert evaluated the driver and found no signs of drug or alcohol use.

The crash resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of East Marginal Way for several hours. Police cordoned off the area until detectives arrived.

Other news: Group of girls arrested for alleged Kia theft in Tacoma

Detectives ask anyone with information about the woman, or the deadly South Seattle crash, to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at (206) 684-8923.

Tom Brock is a weekend anchor, editor and reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: DUI Emphasis Patrols lead to 21 DUI's in King County alone on New Year's Eve....

Tom Brock

Police emphasis patrols lead to arrests, recovered drugs on New Year’s Eve

Police issued 21 DUI’s in Seattle and the rest of King County on New Year's Eve.

3 hours ago

The Green Beret soldier connected to this cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas once trained at JBLM in...

Tom Brock

Army soldier in Las Vegas Cybertruck blast trained at JBLM special operations program

The Green Beret soldier who fatally shot himself in a Cybertruck that exploded outside a Trump hotel on New Year’s Day has a northwest connection.

3 hours ago

Photo: Author, science educator, inventor, engineer, comedian, and Emmy Award-winning television pr...

Tom Brock

Bill Nye the Science Guy awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Seattle's own "Bill Nye the Science Guy."

5 hours ago

A Washington Post cartoonist has resigned his position after the newspaper rejected a sketch of own...

Todd Richmond, Associated Press

Washington Post cartoonist quits after paper rejects sketch of Bezos bowing to Trump

A cartoonist has decided to quit her job at the Washington Post after an editor rejected her sketch of the newspaper’s owner and other media executives bowing before President-elect Donald Trump

5 hours ago

Two people survived a propane explosion that blew out the glass from this car in Everett Saturday. ...

Tom Brock

2 people survive car explosion in Everett

Emergency responders in Everett said it's lucky no one was hurt after a propane heater inside a car caused an explosion.

6 hours ago

Water shoots high into the air after an unknown driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Kent. (Photo:...

Tom Brock

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Kent, flooding several apartments

Residents in Kent are dealing with flooded-out apartments from a broken fire hydrant that sent thousands of gallons of water spewing into the air.

1 day ago

Woman walking in roadway struck and killed in South Seattle