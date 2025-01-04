Woman walking in roadway struck and killed in South Seattle

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are investigating a deadly crash involving a car that hit a pedestrian in South Seattle.

The city of Seattle’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is trying to figure out why a woman was walking in the roadway on East Marginal Way early Saturday morning just before she was struck and killed.

Police said she was not in a crosswalk at the time.

A man driving a sedan hit her just before 5:00 a.m. East Marginal Way near South Orcas Street, according to officers, about a quarter mile north of the road that leads to the 14th Avenue-South Park Bridge.

Police said the driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene. Investigators do not believe he was impaired.

The first officers who arrived at the scene administered emergency first aid to the woman. But the Seattle Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene, despite efforts to revive her.

Investigators determined that the woman was walking in the northbound lanes when she was hit by the sedan traveling northbound.

A police drug recognition expert evaluated the driver and found no signs of drug or alcohol use.

The crash resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of East Marginal Way for several hours. Police cordoned off the area until detectives arrived.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the woman, or the deadly South Seattle crash, to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at (206) 684-8923.

