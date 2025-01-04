Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Kent, flooding several apartments

Residents in Kent are dealing with flooded-out apartments from a broken fire hydrant that sent thousands of gallons of water spewing into the air.

The flooding resulted after the hydrant was hit by a vehicle.

Six apartments were flooded damaging furniture, flooring and personal possessions, in an apartment complex in the 25800 block of 26th Place S.

The apartments are just off of S. 260th, between Pacific Highway and Military Road.

Police have no idea who ran into the hydrant.

The driver sped off and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials called in representatives of the Red Cross to assist residents who were flooded out of their apartments.