Town of Steilacoom pulls plug on outdoor concert series

Jan 4, 2025, 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm

Steilacoom has announced it wil no longer fund the summertime outdoor concert series at Pioneer Park. (Photo: The Town of Steilacoom)

(Photo: The Town of Steilacoom)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

The future of a popular outdoor concert series in Steilacoom is uncertain, after the city announced it won’t be funding the program this year.

Steilacoom has sponsored the summertime concert series for 37 years.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, it’s now pulling the plug on the series, due to budget cuts.

But private donations might be able to save it.

Last year the town sponsored nine concerts in Pioneer Park, a site overlooking Puget Sound from just northeast of the Steilacoom ferry dock.

More than 10,000 people enjoyed music from groups performing in the park’s bandstand, from late June to August.

But if the music is to continue this summer, private donors will have to step up and raise about $40,000.

An outdoor concert series in Steilacoom is losing its funding from the city. (Photo: The Town of Steilacoom)

An outdoor concert series in Steilacoom is losing its funding from the city. (Photo: The Town of Steilacoom)

The town’s mayor, Dick Muri, says it’s possible fewer concerts could take place this year if donations come up short.

The city is holding an informational meeting on the future of the concert series on Sunday, January 5th, at the Town Hall, from 3-5 p.m.

Historically, money for the concert series has come from the city’s general fund.

But Steilacoom city officials had to make a few adjustments and cutbacks this year, due to a property tax that is limited to 1% under state law.

Mayor Muri told the News Tribune that the property tax cap has resulted in having to spend less on “non-critical” programs, such as the outdoor concert series.

“We don’t have a crisis. We have no debt, really good fund balances,” he told the News Tribune.  “But we’re now in deficit-spending mode. We’re small, 6,700 people, [and have] a $200,000 a year annual deficit, which will increase more than likely every year.”

The manager and host of the outdoor concerts for the last 22 years, Marcus Rogers, told the News Tribune he’s confident those who enjoy the events will raise enough money to continue the series.

“Now it’s time to come up with solutions,” Rogers said.

He says he’s hopeful people will look at the funding problem as an opportunity for growth, and not as a negative.

For years, Rogers says he’s seen the concerts become a big attraction for families in outlying communities, like Tacoma, Lakewood, Gig Harbor, Lacey and Tumwater.

“We can have a better budget now. We can improve our summer concerts if we work together,” Rogers told the News Tribune.  “It’s that important, I think, for people to find more unity in things that bring us joy, especially during this time when we’re so divided in so many ways by all the wrong reasons. This is something for us to embrace and own together now. I like the idea that it won’t be something that potentially will be managed by the town. Let’s take the town out of it, and let it be owned by the people.”

Steilacoom officials have set up a fundraising mechanism to raise the $40,000 needed to save the outdoor concerts.

You can donate online or mail checks to The Town of Steilacoom at 1030 Roe St., Steilacoom, 98388.

Town of Steilacoom pulls plug on outdoor concert series