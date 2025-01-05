Two people survive car explosion in Everett

Emergency responders in Everett say it’s lucky no one was hurt after a propane heater inside a car caused an explosion.

Two people were asleep in the car around 4:30 Saturday afternoon and were using the heater to stay warm.

Investigators say a faulty connection allowed the car to fill up with the potentially-explosive gas.

They say something then sparked and ignited the propane.

The resulting blast blew one of the car’s glass windows out.

The Everett Fire Department posted a photo on Facebook showing the cracked glass of either its windshield or back window from the car.

Luckily, the two people asleep inside were not hurt.

The Red Cross is now helping those victims find a new place to stay.

The incident is an example of how dangerous it can be to use fuel-type heaters in enclosed spaces, whether it’s a car, a garage, or an apartment or house.

The Everett Fire Department says it also highlights the potential risk of using fuel heaters in cold weather, including the possibility of being poisoned by a buildup of carbon monoxide.

The department offers several suggestions, to keep you and your family safe when those types of heaters are used:

Always maintain proper ventilation by keeping doors and windows slightly open.

Keep heaters at least three feet away from flammable materials.

Ensure that carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly in your home.

Regularly inspect your heater for any damage and avoid leaving it unattended.

Using a propane heater inside a vehicle raises significant safety concerns due to the confined space, lack of ventilation, risk of ignition, and potential carbon monoxide buildup, which can lead to serious injuries or death.