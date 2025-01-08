Close
CRIME BLOTTER

SPD warns public of missing 12-year-old boy, last seen Tuesday night

Jan 8, 2025, 11:21 AM

Photo of 12-year-old Elijah, who has been missing since 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is actively searching for a 12-year-old boy who’s gone missing.

The missing 12-year-old, Elijah, has been missing since 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. He is 5 feet, 0 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is photographed above. He was last seen wearing a black Deadpool shirt over a red sweater and black pants, according to the SPD.

More local crime: 2 kidnapped girls saved after they left 911 call pretending to order pizza

SPD stated the missing 12-year-old boy was last seen in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue.

More local crime: Officer-involved shooting at Marysville Costco ends with car fire, one officer injured

Anyone who sees Elijah is asked to please call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

