SPD warns public of missing 12-year-old boy, last seen Tuesday night
Jan 8, 2025, 11:21 AM
(Photo courtesy of SPD)
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is actively searching for a 12-year-old boy who’s gone missing.
The missing 12-year-old, Elijah, has been missing since 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. He is 5 feet, 0 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is photographed above. He was last seen wearing a black Deadpool shirt over a red sweater and black pants, according to the SPD.
MISSING: Elijah, 12 y/o, W/H M 5’0”, 115bs, brown hair, hazel eyes. Last seen wearing a black Deadpool shirt over a red sweater and black pants. Subject is not familiar with the area. Last seen in the 1600 block of 12th Ave. If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/3zEigcCRlu
— Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) January 8, 2025
SPD stated the missing 12-year-old boy was last seen in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue.
Anyone who sees Elijah is asked to please call 911.
This is a developing story, check back for details
