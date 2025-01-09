No yolk: Egg prices skyrocket amid bird flu, inflation

It will probably come as no secret … the price of eggs is soaring and there appears no relief in sight. Forbes Magazine called it a “perfect storm of disease, costs and demand.”

The outbreak of bird flu is partially to blame for a decrease in egg production. Plus, inflation has led to cost increases for farmers on things like feed, fuel and labor. And we’re coming out of the holidays which typically brings increased demand.

More on MyNW: 20 wild cats succumb to bird flu at Shelton sanctuary

A lot of shoppers are feeling sticker shock with prices up more than 60%, hovering around $10 a dozen, if you can find them at all.

“I don’t normally do the shopping,” shopper Ken Duvall told KIRO Newsradio Wednesday. “All I know is check for eggs at Safeway and if they have them buy 18. I’ve done it. My wife is happy.”

Forbes said the bird flu outbreak is the worst in U.S. history and has been detected in 48 states, with Washington reporting significant losses.

Shoppers are encouraged to look around for the best price and stock up if they eat them regularly.

CDC: Washington saw 2,232% spike in whooping cough cases in 2024

The fear is some families won’t be able to afford the dietary staple.

“We’re fortunate it’s just the two of us so we don’t have to budget as much as people with larger families but it’s really impacted the way we shop,” shopper Andi Gordon told KIRO Newsradio.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio