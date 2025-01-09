Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

No yolk: Egg prices skyrocket amid bird flu, inflation

Jan 8, 2025, 5:44 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm

Photo: Egg prices in a grocery store on Jan. 8, 2025....

Egg prices in a grocery store on Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

It will probably come as no secret … the price of eggs is soaring and there appears no relief in sight. Forbes Magazine called it a “perfect storm of disease, costs and demand.”

The outbreak of bird flu is partially to blame for a decrease in egg production. Plus, inflation has led to cost increases for farmers on things like feed, fuel and labor. And we’re coming out of the holidays which typically brings increased demand.

More on MyNW: 20 wild cats succumb to bird flu at Shelton sanctuary

A lot of shoppers are feeling sticker shock with prices up more than 60%, hovering around $10 a dozen, if you can find them at all.

“I don’t normally do the shopping,” shopper Ken Duvall told KIRO Newsradio Wednesday. “All I know is check for eggs at Safeway and if they have them buy 18. I’ve done it. My wife is happy.”

Forbes said the bird flu outbreak is the worst in U.S. history and has been detected in 48 states, with Washington reporting significant losses.

Shoppers are encouraged to look around for the best price and stock up if they eat them regularly.

CDC: Washington saw 2,232% spike in whooping cough cases in 2024

The fear is some families won’t be able to afford the dietary staple.

“We’re fortunate it’s just the two of us so we don’t have to budget as much as people with larger families but it’s really impacted the way we shop,” shopper Andi Gordon told KIRO Newsradio.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Egg prices in a grocery store on Jan. 8, 2025....

James Lynch

No yolk: Egg prices skyrocket amid bird flu, inflation

It will probably come as no secret … the price of eggs is soaring and there appears no relief in sight.

1 hour ago

Photo: The South Cle Elum Depot....

Julia Dallas

Developer hopes to resolve $22M dispute as Cle Elum faces jarring bankruptcy

Cle Elum owes City Heights Holdings, LLC more than $22 million, as awarded by an arbitrator in November.

1 hour ago

los angeles wildfires...

Associated Press

Wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area and kill 5 as thousands flee homes

Wildfires have been tearing across the Los Angeles area with devastating force, causing ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

2 hours ago

missing 12-year-old boy...

Frank Sumrall

SPD actively searches for missing 12-year-old boy, last seen Tuesday night

The Seattle Police Department is actively searching for a 12-year-old boy who's been missing since 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Photo: REI Seattle flagship store on October 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington....

Bill Kaczaraba

REI cuts dozens of people, popular programs to cure money woes

REI said it will lay off 180 full-time and 248 part-time employees, including 67 in Washington, and shutter its Experiences division.

8 hours ago

spd pizza...

Frank Sumrall

SPD saves two kidnapped girls after they left 911 call pretending to order pizza

SPD revealed a phone call from two kidnapped teenage girls pretending to order pizza aided their search for them.

10 hours ago

No yolk: Egg prices skyrocket amid bird flu, inflation