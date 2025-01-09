Close
How would you like it if your water and sewer bills went up 43%?

Jan 9, 2025

People in Everett may see as much as a 43% increase in water and sewer bills. (Photo: Getty Images)

BY BILL KACZARABA


We all know money is getting tighter as prices move higher. But Everett residents are facing a staggering 43% increase in their water and sewer prices. That would mean the monthly bill for a single-family home would rise from $122 this year to $184 in 2028.

Shaun Bridge, the public works finance manager, told the Everett City Council on Wednesday that a considerable increase is a distinct possibility.

According to an Everett Herald report, the rate increases come from a 38% increase in building costs since 2018 and other capital construction projects.

That 43% figure comes from a combination of water and filtration costs as well as sewer and surface water expenses.

A lot of the money will be spent on dealing with sewer overflows. In 2015, the State Department of Ecology mandated efforts to help deal with overflows by 2027. As a result, the city is committing to a $200 million facility at Port Gardner and will be located next to Naval Station Everett. Also coming is an $80 million facility at 36th Street.

Despite increased funds, there are no plans to replace the city’s 75-year-old sewer pipes.

540,000 people rely on the reservoir for drinking water in Snohomish County.

The increases are set to be discussed at a public hearing during the City Council meeting next Wednesday.

A potential vote will come on Jan. 8.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

