Four to six suspects are on the loose after an 18-year-old man was shot in Edmonds overnight Wednesday at the waterfront near the ferry dock.

The man was last reported to be in critical condition. He was shot multiple times.

The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) told KIRO Newsradio’s Luke Duecy that the man’s sister called 911 after she said a group of people surrounded them at Admiral Way and Dayton Street and started shooting.

Police said detectives are searching for the suspects and have detectives on the scene and at Harborview Medical Center.

Many questions remain, but police said there was an argument before the shooting.

Police are using K-9s to aid in the search.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

