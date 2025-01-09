Suspects on the run after man shot multiple times near the Edmonds ferry dock
Jan 9, 2025, 9:06 AM | Updated: 10:07 am
(Photo: Luke Duecy, MyNorthwest)
Four to six suspects are on the loose after an 18-year-old man was shot in Edmonds overnight Wednesday at the waterfront near the ferry dock.
The man was last reported to be in critical condition. He was shot multiple times.
More local crime: SPD saves two kidnapped girls after they left 911 call pretending to order pizza
The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) told KIRO Newsradio’s Luke Duecy that the man’s sister called 911 after she said a group of people surrounded them at Admiral Way and Dayton Street and started shooting.
Police said detectives are searching for the suspects and have detectives on the scene and at Harborview Medical Center.
Fresh from the #shooting scene in #Edmonds – one victim in critical and 4 to 6 gunmen on the loose. @KIRONewsradio @Mynorthwest pic.twitter.com/aZiui9NvCW
— Luke Duecy (@KIROLukeD) January 9, 2025
Many questions remain, but police said there was an argument before the shooting.
Police are using K-9s to aid in the search.
More local crime: Officer-involved shooting at Marysville Costco ends with car fire, one officer injured
This is a developing story, check back for updates
Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio
Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.