CRIME BLOTTER

Suspects on the run after man shot multiple times near the Edmonds ferry dock

Jan 9, 2025, 9:06 AM | Updated: 10:07 am

Edmonds police on the scene at the shooting of a man near the ferry docks. (Photo: Luke Duecy, MyNorthwest)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Four to six suspects are on the loose after an 18-year-old man was shot in Edmonds overnight Wednesday at the waterfront near the ferry dock.

The man was last reported to be in critical condition. He was shot multiple times.

More local crime: SPD saves two kidnapped girls after they left 911 call pretending to order pizza

The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) told KIRO Newsradio’s Luke Duecy that the man’s sister called 911 after she said a group of people surrounded them at Admiral Way and Dayton Street and started shooting.

Police said detectives are searching for the suspects and have detectives on the scene and at Harborview Medical Center.

Many questions remain, but police said there was an argument before the shooting.

Police are using K-9s to aid in the search.

More local crime: Officer-involved shooting at Marysville Costco ends with car fire, one officer injured

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

