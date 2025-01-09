Close
Two separate, unusual crashes leaves two vehicles submerged in water in Kitsap County

Jan 9, 2025, 1:40 PM

Left: A man atop an overturned seaplane in Long Lake, waiting to be rescued. Right: A car being towed out of the Dyes Inlet. (Photos courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

(Photos courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Bodies of water lying in Kitsap County accidentally became home to multiple vehicles after a pair of bizarre accidents occurred this week.

DUI suspect drives car into Kitsap County bay

A Poulsbo man is suspected of driving under the influence after he drove his car into the Dyes Inlet, a bay on the Kitsap Peninsula, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies with KCSO arrived at the scene and found a car sinking in the water at approximately 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. The nearly submerged vehicle was found several yards away from the boat ramp, according to KIRO 7.

More WA news: Suspects on the run after man shot multiple times near the Edmonds ferry dock

The driver, 22, was nowhere to be found, but the responding deputies were able to track down wet footprints left on some nearby pavement.

“They followed the wet footprints on the pavement and found the 22-year-old driver still soaking wet and smelling of alcohol,” KCSO wrote on X. “The man admitted drinking, but said he didn’t know where he was until he realized his feet were wet.”

According to the deputies, the suspect said he did not know how he ended up in Dyes Inlet.

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue determined the driver was alone in the vehicle.

Seaplane crashes into Kitsap County lake

A seaplane sank into Long Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to KCSO, after attempting to land on the water. The pilot, the only person aboard the seaplane, was able to remain with the aircraft even after it overturned in the lake.

A KCSO boat was dispatched to the scene, taking the pilot off the overturned plane and back onto the shore.

More WA news: WA firefighters heading to Southern CA to help fight devastating wildfires

The pilot suffered no injuries in the accident.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

