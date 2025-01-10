The year 2025 is now in full swing and the fun is only just getting started! There are plenty of activities in the Seattle area this weekend.

Start the year off by enjoying some local art. There are art walks going on throughout the weekend. Friday is the Belltown art walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday you can check out art in Ballard from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and in Georgetown from noon to 10 p.m.

OrcaCon is this weekend and no it is not about our beloved aquatic friends, it’s all about board games. According to the event’s website, OrcaCon is a “cozy inclusive tabletop games convention with a focus in diversity, inclusion, and accessibility.” All weekend long you can play tons of games, meet new friends, check out panels and lots more. This is going down at the DoubleTree Sea-Tac Friday through Sunday, get tickets and details on OrcaCon’s website.

The Pop Up or Pop Out Market is going down at the Made Space in Downtown Seattle. This will be your chance to support local creators with offerings of food, fashion, jewelry, books, art, beauty products and plenty more. This event is free and why not start the new year off by finding a new local business to support?

If you are heading up to Crystal Mountain to hit the slopes on Saturday, the Kraken are taking over. There’s going to be an on-site scavenger hunt, raffles, games and a watch party as the Kraken battle the Buffalo Sabres. If you wear your Kraken gear, you can get 15% off retail, food and beverage purchases. You can get more details on the Kraken’s website.

At the Fremont Abbey Arts Center Friday night it will be a night of yoga and reflection during Inward and Outward. The event’s website describes this as a guided experience with meditative yoga, reflective writing and lighthearted embodiment practice with live ambient soundscapes to set the vibe. Everyone is going through those new year feels, so why not connect with yourself and your community through this event. They do say you’ll need to bring some cozy support for your knees, like a yoga mat, blanket or pad, a notebook and pencil and easy to move in clothes. Get more details on Fremont Abbey’s website.

If you need to put on the dancing shoes and shake off the work week there are quite a few theme nights. The Nectar Lounge in Fremont is throwing a 90s theme prom party starting at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday night the theme is a 2010s Tumblr party. The Taylor Swift Tribute band 13 til Midnight is taking the stage on Sunday at the Royal Room. There’s a trio of singers and a full band that will take you through Swift’s iconic discography and is a perfect night for the Swifties. The early show is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 8 pm show. You can details on the dance parties on Nectar Lounge’s website and more about 13 til Midnight on the Royal Room’s website.

How are you getting into the groove this new year? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.