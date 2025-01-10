Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘A lot of drugs, theft:’ Renton residents fed up by vacant complex that attracts trouble

Jan 10, 2025, 5:10 AM

Image: Neighbors near the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street in Renton say they...

Neighbors near the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street in Renton say they are fed up with a vacant office complex that attracts various activities. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Neighbors who live and work near the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street in Renton say they are fed up with a vacant and abandoned office complex they say is a magnet for transients and drug users and is an eyesore in their neighborhood.

“You see the graffiti on it. The windows are all broken. I’d be ashamed to invite one of my customers here. It would be terrible,” business owner Joe Mosselli said.

More from Renton: Woman caught with mail from 17 addresses in suspected theft

The complex consists of two multi-story office buildings and a large parking garage. It’s fenced off, but holes have been cut to gain access. There is graffiti everywhere, windows broken, even on upper floors, drug paraphernalia everywhere, and neighbors say they regularly see people leaving the buildings with trash bags full of copper wire.

“Vandalism, a lot of homeless people making camps in there, a lot of drugs, a lot of theft. They’re breaking out the windows. They’re stealing copper,” neighbor Molly McManus said. “Both buildings have been caught on fire at least once or twice. There’s a lot of tagging going on. It’s a constant problem that doesn’t ever get resolved.”

The complex was owned by Boeing until 2021 when it sold to a developer in California. Since then, neighbors say the complex has been ignored and allowed to deteriorate. There are No Trespassing signs, but neighbors say it doesn’t matter. Transients come and go day and night leaving residents, business owners and their customers fearful and frustrated.

‘I would feel less safe:’ Potential loss of Edmonds Police Department sparks public outcry

“(It has) been a real hassle for us. Stuff getting stolen out of our parking lot all the time. We’ve had $10,000 worth of aluminum taken out of here over the years,” Mosselli said.

McManus agreed with Mosselli’s concerns and voiced her own.

“We have customers who come and go, dropping off their cars. They don’t feel safe. They don’t feel comfortable. So, it is affecting the city. It is affecting the residents,” McManus said.

Image: Those near the vacant office complex at the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street in Renton say homeless people are making camps in the buildings. There have been complaints of graffiti and broken windows as well.

Those near the vacant office complex at the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street in Renton say homeless people are making camps in the buildings. There have been complaints of graffiti and broken windows as well. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

The complex is fenced off, still, but the Renton Police Department responded to calls at the complex 20 times in 2024.

The city is giving the new owner notice this week that it will have seven days to take action, or the city will.

That is welcome news for nearby businesses who hope help if finally on the way.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Neighbors near the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street in Renton say they...

James Lynch

‘A lot of drugs, theft:’ Renton residents fed up by vacant complex that attracts trouble

Neighbors who live and work near a vacant complex in Renton are fed up as they say the complex is a magnet for transients and drug users.

7 seconds ago

Photo: A woman thinking....

Charlie Harger

Keep your brain sharp: Simple lifestyle changes backed by Seattle research

A recent study from the Allen Institute in Seattle, led by scientist Hongkui Zeng, offers promising insights into how everyday choices can help preserve brain health as we age.

11 minutes ago

Photo: A memorial is being held for Shawn Yim who was murdered while working for King County Metro....

Julia Dallas

Bus cancellations expected as King County Metro honors driver who was murdered

King County Metro has said to expect bus cancellations on Friday, January 10, as the community gathers to honor driver Shawn Yim who was murdered last month.

13 hours ago

Photo: Three RU-486 Mifeprex abortion pills are held in a hand....

Bill Kaczaraba

How access to birth control medications is impacted by physical distance to abortion clinics

The further away a person lives from an abortion facility, the more likely they depend on the pills being mailed to them.

14 hours ago

vehicles water kitsap county...

Frank Sumrall

Two separate, unusual crashes leaves two vehicles submerged in water in Kitsap County

Bodies of water lying in Kitsap County accidentally became home to multiple vehicles this week after a pair of bizarre accidents occurred.

15 hours ago

Images: At left, The Seattle Times building can be seen in a recent photo. At right, a Seattle Poli...

Steve Coogan

The Seattle Times announces it is suing the Seattle Police Department

The Seattle Times announced in a story published early Thursday it is suing the Seattle Police Department over the release of public records.

18 hours ago

‘A lot of drugs, theft:’ Renton residents fed up by vacant complex that attracts trouble