Neighbors who live and work near the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street in Renton say they are fed up with a vacant and abandoned office complex they say is a magnet for transients and drug users and is an eyesore in their neighborhood.

“You see the graffiti on it. The windows are all broken. I’d be ashamed to invite one of my customers here. It would be terrible,” business owner Joe Mosselli said.

The complex consists of two multi-story office buildings and a large parking garage. It’s fenced off, but holes have been cut to gain access. There is graffiti everywhere, windows broken, even on upper floors, drug paraphernalia everywhere, and neighbors say they regularly see people leaving the buildings with trash bags full of copper wire.

“Vandalism, a lot of homeless people making camps in there, a lot of drugs, a lot of theft. They’re breaking out the windows. They’re stealing copper,” neighbor Molly McManus said. “Both buildings have been caught on fire at least once or twice. There’s a lot of tagging going on. It’s a constant problem that doesn’t ever get resolved.”

The complex was owned by Boeing until 2021 when it sold to a developer in California. Since then, neighbors say the complex has been ignored and allowed to deteriorate. There are No Trespassing signs, but neighbors say it doesn’t matter. Transients come and go day and night leaving residents, business owners and their customers fearful and frustrated.

“(It has) been a real hassle for us. Stuff getting stolen out of our parking lot all the time. We’ve had $10,000 worth of aluminum taken out of here over the years,” Mosselli said.

McManus agreed with Mosselli’s concerns and voiced her own.

“We have customers who come and go, dropping off their cars. They don’t feel safe. They don’t feel comfortable. So, it is affecting the city. It is affecting the residents,” McManus said.

The complex is fenced off, still, but the Renton Police Department responded to calls at the complex 20 times in 2024.

The city is giving the new owner notice this week that it will have seven days to take action, or the city will.

That is welcome news for nearby businesses who hope help if finally on the way.

