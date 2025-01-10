Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WSP trooper shot 9 times while on duty returns to work 11 months later

Jan 10, 2025, 9:06 AM

wsp trooper...

WSP troopers and staff welcome the return of WSP Trooper Raymond Seaburg after 11 months of recovery. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

(Photo courtesy of WSP)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper who was shot nine times during a shift was able to return to work earlier this week, nearly a year after he was initially hospitalized.

WSP celebrated the return with a post on social media.

More local crime: Tacoma man allegedly killed by air compressor just hours after suspect was released from jail

According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, WSP Trooper Raymond Seaburg tried to stop a DUI suspect just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Kent. The vehicle in question, a 2001 black Ford F350 truck, was speeding on a highway when Seaburg first spotted it. He tailed the truck and witnessed an accident when the truck crashed into another car once the driver got off the highway.

There were two suspects inside the truck, Danielle Falcon, 28, and Jason Posada, 31. Both fled the scene after the crash. WSP later determined the truck was stolen back on Feb. 12. The vehicle had a California license plate.

Seaburg followed the two suspects to a nearby apartment complex where, according to the documents obtained by KIRO 7, a physical alteration between Seaburg and Posada broke out. During the fight, Posada displayed a gun. Seaburg drew his firearm and attempted to shoot, but his gun didn’t fire. Posada then shot Seaburg five times before taking Seaburg’s issued firearm and shooting him again.

In total, Seaburg was shot nine times during the confrontation. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. He suffered serious injuries, but was able to leave the ICU five days later.

“I want to publicly thank the other troopers, the Kent police officers and the first responder/medical professionals who so quickly attended to our wounded colleague’s urgent medical needs,” WSP Chief John Batiste wrote in a prepared statement. “Their quick and heroic actions kept this from being a larger tragedy.”

Now, after 11 months of recovery, Seaburg has returned to his post with WSP.

More local crime: Island County closes 2003 cold case, identifies killer but can’t prosecute

“What an awesome day!” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson stated on social media. “After being shot multiple times last February, Trooper Seaburg returned to full duty today! Welcome back!!!”

Posada was charged with assault in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree and theft of a firearm. He pled not guilty last March. His trial is set for Feb. 24 and is being held in King County Jail.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

