AM 770 KTTH Seattle Adds The Will Cain Show to it’s Weekday Lineup!

AM 770 KTTH announced that The Will Cain Show will join its weekday evening lineup from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. which began on January 2, 2025. Hosted by FOX News Radio’s Will Cain, the show offers compelling commentary and analysis on politics, culture, and the stories shaping America.

“We’re excited to bring Will Cain to KTTH’s evening schedule,” said Jason Antebi, KTTH’s Program Director. “Will’s sharp insights, thoughtful perspectives, and engaging style will resonate deeply with our audience. This addition continues KTTH’s mission to deliver the best conservative talk programming in the nation.”

AM 770 KTTH is the leading conservative talk station in the Seattle/Tacoma market, consistently dominating ratings with its compelling content and influential voices. Featuring local talent like Jason Rantz, a top-rated host, regular FOX News guest, and author, KTTH delivers bold commentary on the issues that matter most. With a lineup of nationally recognized and locally celebrated voices, KTTH continues to set the standard for conservative talk radio in the Pacific Northwest.

KTTH’s new lineup:

Armstrong & Getty: 6-9 a.m.

Dan Bongino: 9 a.m.-noon

Guy Benson: Noon-3 p.m.

Jason Rantz: 3-7 p.m.

Will Cain: 7-8 p.m.

Mark Levin: 8-11pm

Fox Across America with Jimmy Faila: 11 p.m.- 2 a.m.

America at Night with Rich Valdez: 2 – 5 a.m.

Fox News Rundown: 5 -6 a.m.

Tune into AM 770 KTTH weekdays and you can find the Jason Rantz Show podcasts here.