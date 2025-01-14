Charlie Harger Joins KIRO Newsradio’s Morning Lineup as New Host of Seattle’s Morning News!

Seattle’s Morning News has a change in their lineup – Charlie Harger!

Charlie started listening to KIRO as a kindergartner at Seattle’s Wedgwood Elementary in 1981. In 2021, Charlie fulfilled a lifelong dream by joining KIRO Newsradio as the station’s News Director.

Charlie brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for news radio to his new role. He began his radio journalism career in 1996 as the news director for Green River College’s KGRG. After a brief stint in the tech industry, he returned to his true passion—news radio—in 2002 at KOMO Newsradio, where he worked as an editor, anchor, and street reporter for 19 years.

He is passionate about telling the stories of people in the community—especially those whose voices often go unheard. While committed to covering important issues, he also enjoys sharing fun and memorable stories that bring a smile or a laugh. His deep sense of community and dedication to serving others is evident in his work.

“I want to help everyone start their day a little better informed and more connected to what’s happening around us. Whether it’s breaking news or a story that makes you smile, my goal is to make sure our listeners feel ready to take on the day,” said Charlie.

Tune into Seattle’s Morning News weekdays from 5a-9a, you can find the shows podcasts uploaded here.