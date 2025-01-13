Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Join NW Hope & Healing at Cork, Fork & Support on February 1, 2025!

Jan 13, 2025, 9:08 AM | Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 3:07 pm

...

Join NW Hope & Healing at Cork, Fork & Support on February 1, 2025, for a memorable afternoon of wine and community. Taste exceptional wines from renowned local wineries, savor delicious appetizers, and make a difference in the lives of breast and gynecologic cancer patients.

Raise your glass – and your paddle – to help fund vital support for those in need.

The event takes place at the historic Hollywood Schoolhouse in Woodinville and will feature tastings from several renowned local wineries.

Your ticket will give you access to this unforgettable event and allow you to come back for additional tastings at multiple wineries.

Get your tickets today at nwhopeandhealing.org

