Win a Round Trip to Victoria, B.C. and Enjoy a 2-Night Stay at the Inn at Laurel Point

KIRO Newsradio offers you the chance to win a romantic getaway to beautiful Victoria, B.C., provided by Clipper Vacations, just in time for the romance season. Enjoy round trip tickets on the FRS Clipper fast ferry that takes you right to Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Plus, a two night stay at the Inn at Laurel Point in the Erickson Wing Studio along with complimentary breakfast for two in Aura Restaurant both mornings.

Located in downtown Victoria, Inn at Laurel Point offers stunning views of the Victoria’s Inner Harbour skyline. With a serene ambience, amazing views, stunning natural surroundings – you’ll understand there’s something special about this place.

Enter below starting Monday, January 20th through Sunday, February 2nd 2025. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners must be at least 21 years of age and have proper documentation to enter Canada.

Prize is one (1) certificate for RT ticket for two on Clipper Vacations and one (1) hotel certificate for two-night stay, double occupancy in an Erickson Wing Studio room, (based on availability, blackout dates July & August, not valid for Holidays or Holiday weekends) and breakfast for two in Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio (Does not include alcohol or gratuity). Certificates good February 9th, 2025 – February 8th, 2026.