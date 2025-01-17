Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win a Round Trip to Victoria, B.C. and Enjoy a 2-Night Stay at the Inn at Laurel Point

Jan 17, 2025, 3:51 PM

...

KIRO Newsradio offers you the chance to win a romantic getaway to beautiful Victoria, B.C., provided by Clipper Vacations, just in time for the romance season. Enjoy round trip tickets on the FRS Clipper fast ferry that takes you right to Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Plus, a two night stay at the Inn at Laurel Point in the Erickson Wing Studio along with complimentary breakfast for two in Aura Restaurant both mornings.

Located in downtown Victoria, Inn at Laurel Point offers stunning views of the Victoria’s Inner Harbour skyline. With a serene ambience, amazing views, stunning natural surroundings – you’ll understand there’s something special about this place.

Enter below starting Monday, January 20th through Sunday, February 2nd 2025. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners must be at least 21 years of age and have proper documentation to enter Canada.

Prize is one (1) certificate for RT ticket for two on Clipper Vacations and one (1) hotel certificate for two-night stay, double occupancy in an Erickson Wing Studio room, (based on availability, blackout dates July & August, not valid for Holidays or Holiday weekends) and breakfast for two in Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio (Does not include alcohol or gratuity). Certificates good February 9th, 2025 – February 8th, 2026.

 

 

 

Contests and Events

...

No Author

Win a Round Trip to Victoria, B.C. and Enjoy a 2-Night Stay at the Inn at Laurel Point

KIRO Newsradio and Clipper Vacations is giving you a chance to win round trip tickets to two on the FRS Clipper fast ferry plus, a 2-night stay at the Inn at Laurel Point!

1 hour ago

...

No Author

The Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway, starting February 3rd!

KIRO Newsradio is back with Guardian Roofing, Gutters, & Insulation for the Dog Pack Giveaway! Enter starting February 3rd through December 31st, 2025.

3 hours ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to the Seattle Boat Show!

Enter to win four tickets to the Seattle Boat Show located at the Lumen Field Event Center and Port of Seattle's Bell Harbor Marina!

2 days ago

...

No Author

AM 770 KTTH Seattle Adds The Will Cain Show to it’s Weekday Lineup!

AM 770 KTTH has announced that The Will Cain Show will join its weekday evening lineup from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. which began on January 2, 2025

2 days ago

...

No Author

Charlie Harger Joins KIRO Newsradio’s Morning Lineup as New Host of Seattle’s Morning News!

Seattle’s Morning News has a change in their lineup – Charlie Harger!

3 days ago

...

No Author

Join NW Hope & Healing at Cork, Fork & Support on February 1, 2025!

Taste exceptional wines from renowned local wineries, savor delicious appetizers, and make a difference in the lives of breast and gynecologic cancer patients.

4 days ago

Win a Round Trip to Victoria, B.C. and Enjoy a 2-Night Stay at the Inn at Laurel Point