Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Accidental shooting claims life of 17-year-old in Lynnwood

Feb 8, 2025, 2:35 PM

Insignia of the Lynnwood Police Department. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Insignia of the Lynnwood Police Department. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SHAWN GARRETT, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Thursday night in what the Lynnwood Police Department is calling an accidental shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an assault with a weapon just before 11 p.m. in the 19900 block of 56th Avenue West.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a group of juveniles had been gathered at the home without parental supervision.

One of the juveniles had brought a firearm inside the house and began passing it around.

According to witnesses, the 17-year-old victim accidentally shot themself.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

They have been in contact with the school district, which will be providing resources to the school community.

 

Crime Blotter

graffiti seattle...

Frank Sumrall

3 graffiti taggers arrested after firing shots on an I-5 off-ramp in Seattle

Three graffiti taggers were arrested after shooting at a vehicle driving on an off-ramp along Interstate 5 in Seattle late Friday night.

4 hours ago

missing 17-month-old port orchard...

Frank Sumrall

Child found safe after Amber Alert issued for missing 17-month-old from Port Orchard

An Amber alert was issued and activated by WSP for a missing 17-month-old child who was abducted in Port Orchard.

7 hours ago

A shooting Saturday morning at a hookah lounge on Seattle's Rainier Avenue left one man injured. (P...

KIRO7 Eyewitness News Staff

Shooting near Rainier Valley hookah lounge leaves one injured

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hookah lounge in the Rainier Valley neighborhood in Seattle.

2 days ago

Insignia of the Lynnwood Police Department. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Accidental shooting claims life of 17-year-old in Lynnwood

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Thursday night in what the Lynnwood Police Department is calling an accidental shooting.

2 days ago

Kent police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Tom Brock

Police investigate deadly shooting at Lake Fenwick Disc Golf Park in Kent

A shooting at a popular park on Kent’s West Hill left a man dead Friday.

2 days ago

spokane priest...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Spokane priest attacked during prayer service

A man has been arrested after video shows him allegedly attacking a Spokane priest, who was in the middle of a prayer service.

3 days ago

Accidental shooting claims life of 17-year-old in Lynnwood