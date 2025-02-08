Accidental shooting claims life of 17-year-old in Lynnwood

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Thursday night in what the Lynnwood Police Department is calling an accidental shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an assault with a weapon just before 11 p.m. in the 19900 block of 56th Avenue West.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a group of juveniles had been gathered at the home without parental supervision.

One of the juveniles had brought a firearm inside the house and began passing it around.

According to witnesses, the 17-year-old victim accidentally shot themself.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

They have been in contact with the school district, which will be providing resources to the school community.