CRIME BLOTTER

Evacuations underway in Lakewood as police negotiate with barricaded, armed suspect

Jan 22, 2025, 11:49 AM

lakewood evacuated...

A map of the blocked off areas in Lakewood. (Photo courtesy of Lakewood Police)

(Photo courtesy of Lakewood Police)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A couple of blocks in Lakewood are being evacuated right now as police negotiate with a potential burglary suspect who is possibly armed.

The blocked off area of Lakewood is near Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM).

More local crime: FBI looking for Asian woman accused of robbing several Seattle banks

“If you are in the area of 110th Street and 25th Avenue S., leave the area now and stay out of the area until police clear it,” Lakewood Police stated in an evacuation alert. “Updates will be provided as information is available.”

Lakewood Police told KIRO Newsradio they responded to reports of a suspicious person at an auto parts store just after 9 a.m., believing the person could be a possible burglary suspect. According to police, the person of interest took off, scaled a fence topped with razor wire and landed on JBLM property. The person went into a commercial building and, several minutes later, shots were fired.

“At approximately 9:21 a.m., Lakewood officers (were) advised that shots were fired,” Lakewood Police said. “People inside the business fled. Currently the subject is the only person known to be inside the building. Police negotiators are on scene working to bring a peaceful resolution.”

More local crime: Person stabbed in Everett Pizza Hut parking lot, suspect arrested after search

Police believe the suspect is alone, and they are currently negotiating with that person.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

