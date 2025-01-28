Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Plethora of guns, drugs recovered over weekend of Seattle arrests

Jan 28, 2025, 11:57 AM

seattle arrests guns...

Seattle Police Department officers recover guns and drugs as evidence of a crime over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) kept itself busy last weekend, collecting multiple handguns and firearms throughout a series of arrests.

West Seattle Bust: Stolen guns, fentanyl and cocaine seized by police

SPD officers arrested two suspects with stolen firearms in West Seattle Saturday just after midnight. Patrol officers initially found a vehicle illegally parked after hours along Harbor Avenue Southwest. When they approached to speak with the person in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the officers saw a handgun in the center console.

Officers removed the driver from the vehicle and safely recovered the weapon, which was loaded and previously reported stolen. The suspect, 27, was placed under arrest for possessing a stolen firearm, according to SPD.

More crime stories: Bizarre connection found between Vermont border agent’s death and CA homicide

The passenger in the car was also detained as the patrol officers found he had a $7,500 warrant for his arrest from the Federal Way Police Department. He initially attempted to flee, but was “quickly apprehended,” the SPD stated in its crime blotter. A stolen gun was found in his possession when he was arrested.

Nearly four grams of cocaine and 28 grams of fentanyl were recovered in the car.

The passenger in the vehicle was arrested for unlawful carry of a pistol and resisting arrest. The suspects were both booked into the King County Jail.

Sunroof shooting in Pioneer Square leads to arrests of two felons

Two men were arrested in Pioneer Square Sunday morning after they were both caught firing a gun from their vehicle’s sunroof.

“On Jan. 26, at about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were outside of Xtadium nightclub when they witnessed a drive-by shooting,” SPD stated in its crime blotter. “They followed the vehicle and performed a high-risk stop, detaining four occupants near the 400 block of Seattle Boulevard South.”

Rantz exclusive: ‘Chaos’ at Tacoma Police as chief disappears with no explanation, union seeks separation

Both the driver and passenger were firing their weapons, police determined, finding multiple firearms in the glovebox of the vehicle. They were both placed under arrest.

The driver, 37, is under supervision at the Department of Corrections (DOC) for murder. The passenger, 36, was already a convicted felon. They both were arrested for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two other passengers in the car were also detained, but released at the scene.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Everett stabbing...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Man arrested in connection with stabbing of 13-year-old Everett boy

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man committed the stabbing.

2 hours ago

Image: Booberry Matcha, an adorably fluffy gray kitten, was stolen from an adoption room at a PetSm...

Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Have you seen Booberry Matcha? Kitten stolen from Lynnwood rescue

A rescue in Lynnwood is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from their adoption room.

3 hours ago

ballard murder...

Frank Sumrall

20-year-old arrested for Ballard murder, the city’s second homicide of 2025

A suspect in a Ballard homicide case was arrested Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and SWAT.

7 hours ago

everett cold case...

Frank Sumrall

DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in 1989 Everett cold case murder of Mary Ann Daniels

A former Everett resident was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday in connection a 36-year-old cold case, the murder of Mary Ann Daniels in 1989.

11 hours ago

nigerian pandemic fraud...

Frank Sumrall

Nigerian pandemic fraud: Man sentenced for stealing thousands of identities, millions of dollars

A Nigerian man was sentenced after he pled guilty to defrauding programs of millions of dollars intended for aid during the pandemic.

12 hours ago

drug trafficking lakewood...

Frank Sumrall

Lakewood drug kingpin sentenced to 10 years for helming multi-state drug trafficking ring

A Lakewood resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison after law enforcement determined he was leading a South Puget Sound drug trafficking organization.

13 hours ago

Plethora of guns, drugs recovered over weekend of Seattle arrests