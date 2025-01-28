The Seattle Police Department (SPD) kept itself busy last weekend, collecting multiple handguns and firearms throughout a series of arrests.

West Seattle Bust: Stolen guns, fentanyl and cocaine seized by police

SPD officers arrested two suspects with stolen firearms in West Seattle Saturday just after midnight. Patrol officers initially found a vehicle illegally parked after hours along Harbor Avenue Southwest. When they approached to speak with the person in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the officers saw a handgun in the center console.

Officers removed the driver from the vehicle and safely recovered the weapon, which was loaded and previously reported stolen. The suspect, 27, was placed under arrest for possessing a stolen firearm, according to SPD.

The passenger in the car was also detained as the patrol officers found he had a $7,500 warrant for his arrest from the Federal Way Police Department. He initially attempted to flee, but was “quickly apprehended,” the SPD stated in its crime blotter. A stolen gun was found in his possession when he was arrested.

Nearly four grams of cocaine and 28 grams of fentanyl were recovered in the car.

The passenger in the vehicle was arrested for unlawful carry of a pistol and resisting arrest. The suspects were both booked into the King County Jail.

Sunroof shooting in Pioneer Square leads to arrests of two felons

Two men were arrested in Pioneer Square Sunday morning after they were both caught firing a gun from their vehicle’s sunroof.

“On Jan. 26, at about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were outside of Xtadium nightclub when they witnessed a drive-by shooting,” SPD stated in its crime blotter. “They followed the vehicle and performed a high-risk stop, detaining four occupants near the 400 block of Seattle Boulevard South.”

Both the driver and passenger were firing their weapons, police determined, finding multiple firearms in the glovebox of the vehicle. They were both placed under arrest.

The driver, 37, is under supervision at the Department of Corrections (DOC) for murder. The passenger, 36, was already a convicted felon. They both were arrested for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two other passengers in the car were also detained, but released at the scene.

