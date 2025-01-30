Kitten Booberry Matcha has been returned to Lynnwood rescue

An 11-week-old kitten — who was stolen from its adoption room at a Lynnwood rescue — has been returned, according to reports from KIRO Newsradio Thursday.

KIRO Newsradio also confirmed the person accused of stealing the cat was arrested.

Whiskers in Need, a non-profit organization, said Booberry Matcha, an adorably fluffy gray kitten, was taken from their adoption room at the Petsmart in Lynnwood on Tuesday.

The rescue said two young men believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, approached a volunteer at the adoption room requesting to meet the five kittens, who were out playing in the room.

Initially, the volunteer said things appeared to go well.

When a third man, who appeared to be older than the rest of the group, arrived, the volunteer said, they went to get an application, and the men allegedly quickly left.

The volunteer said they realized almost immediately that Booberry Matcha was nowhere to be found in the room, despite the door being locked before and after the group exited.

“We have reason to believe the kitten was put into the black puffer jacket that the third gentleman was wearing,” the rescue stated in an email to KIRO 7 on Wednesday. “He is a cuddly, extra fluffy, and lovable kitten who is likely stressed, scared, and very confused. He only knows a life where he’s been able to play at the sides of his siblings.”

The store is equipped with surveillance cameras and Lynnwood police reviewed the footage as part of their investigation.

Whiskers in Need can rest easier knowing Booberry Matcha has safely returned.

