CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle Police Department breaks up costly ring of retail theft

Jan 18, 2025, 12:45 PM

Members of the Seattle Police Department are seen in a recent photo. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) believes two men arrested Thursday night in South Seattle are responsible for stealing more than $50,000 in merchandise from retailers in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, and Tukwila.

“(The thefts include) REI stores in the Alderwood Mall, a Lululemon store, and different REIs in Bellevue and Seattle,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said.

The SPD had been searching for the suspects since 185 pairs of pants and leggings were stolen from the Alderwood Mall Lululemon Jan. 11 and 12. Total losses estimated at $20,000.

Police say more arrests are possible.

“We know there is at least one more suspect that detectives are looking into. Based on the amount of property that was stolen, there may be additional arrests,” Muñoz explained.

The SPD worked closely with police in Lynnwood, Bellevue, Kirkland and Tukwila on this case. They shared information and descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle.

On Thursday night at about 9 p.m., officers spotted the blue Chrysler minivan the suspects were known to be driving in Downtown Seattle and the Chinatown International District. They found the van at 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street. Plain clothes officers then followed the van to a nearby convenience store in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Police impounded the vehicle and inside found multiple North Face jackets with tags still attached, along with a stolen bank card, narcotics, and cash.

“This is incredibly great crime fighting and teamwork,” Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr said. “We worked closely with our regional law enforcement partners and loss prevention officials to put a dent in the ongoing regional theft issue.”

The SPD stated that the investigation is ongoing.

“Clearly this is going to be a big investigation with multiple police agencies. It’s going to take some time to tie everything together and lock in that evidence,” Muñoz said.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

