Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Shooting near Rainier Valley hookah lounge leaves one injured

Feb 8, 2025, 3:28 PM

A shooting Saturday morning at a hookah lounge on Seattle's Rainier Avenue left one man injured. (P...

A shooting Saturday morning at a hookah lounge on Seattle's Rainier Avenue left one man injured. (Photo: Seattle Dept. of Transportation)

(Photo: Seattle Dept. of Transportation)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY KIRO7 EYEWITNESS NEWS STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hookah lounge in the Rainier Valley neighborhood in Seattle.

According to KIRO7 News, police answered calls of a shooting around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday about a shooting near 9200 Rainier Avenue South.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

Police helped the man until Seattle Fire took over and drove him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the man was taken in serious condition.

Police learned that there was a fight on the patio of the hookah lounge before the shooting but did not say if they were connected.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit have taken over the investigation.

At this time they do not know what led to the shooting and do not have a suspect in custody.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Crime Blotter

graffiti seattle...

Frank Sumrall

3 graffiti taggers arrested after firing shots on an I-5 off-ramp in Seattle

Three graffiti taggers were arrested after shooting at a vehicle driving on an off-ramp along Interstate 5 in Seattle late Friday night.

4 hours ago

missing 17-month-old port orchard...

Frank Sumrall

Child found safe after Amber Alert issued for missing 17-month-old from Port Orchard

An Amber alert was issued and activated by WSP for a missing 17-month-old child who was abducted in Port Orchard.

7 hours ago

A shooting Saturday morning at a hookah lounge on Seattle's Rainier Avenue left one man injured. (P...

KIRO7 Eyewitness News Staff

Shooting near Rainier Valley hookah lounge leaves one injured

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hookah lounge in the Rainier Valley neighborhood in Seattle.

2 days ago

Insignia of the Lynnwood Police Department. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Accidental shooting claims life of 17-year-old in Lynnwood

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Thursday night in what the Lynnwood Police Department is calling an accidental shooting.

2 days ago

Kent police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Tom Brock

Police investigate deadly shooting at Lake Fenwick Disc Golf Park in Kent

A shooting at a popular park on Kent’s West Hill left a man dead Friday.

2 days ago

spokane priest...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Spokane priest attacked during prayer service

A man has been arrested after video shows him allegedly attacking a Spokane priest, who was in the middle of a prayer service.

3 days ago

Shooting near Rainier Valley hookah lounge leaves one injured