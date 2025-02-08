Shooting near Rainier Valley hookah lounge leaves one injured

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hookah lounge in the Rainier Valley neighborhood in Seattle.

According to KIRO7 News, police answered calls of a shooting around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday about a shooting near 9200 Rainier Avenue South.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

Police helped the man until Seattle Fire took over and drove him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the man was taken in serious condition.

Police learned that there was a fight on the patio of the hookah lounge before the shooting but did not say if they were connected.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit have taken over the investigation.

At this time they do not know what led to the shooting and do not have a suspect in custody.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.