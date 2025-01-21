Governor Bob Ferguson’s inaugural address on Jan. 15 marked a notable departure from the progressive extremism that characterized his tenure as Attorney General. His speech embraced themes of bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility, offering optimism — albeit very cautious optimism — for conservatives, independents and moderate Democrats in Washington state.

Ferguson acknowledged the state’s pressing issues, including a projected $12 billion budget shortfall over the next four years. The state is in this mess because of out-of-control spending, general financial mismanagement and government expansion under Governor Jay Inslee and Democrats in the House and Senate.

The governor proposed reducing state agency spending by at least $4 billion while safeguarding essential services such as K-12 education, public safety and the ferry system. This pragmatic approach contrasts sharply with the tax-and-spend policies of his predecessor.

But for how long will this attitude last? Will Ferguson continue to sound more reasonable, but choose to govern as a radical? Or did the election of Donald Trump and the rejection of far-left progressive policies and candidates send Ferguson a lesson?

Is Bob Ferguson going to govern Washington as a moderate?

In a move that resonated with conservatives, Ferguson emphasized the importance of balanced budgets and prudent financial planning. He stated, “The era of assuming unrealistic growth in revenue is over,” signaling a commitment to more conservative revenue estimates and responsible budgeting.

Ferguson’s support for the “Homes for Heroes” legislation, aimed at providing low-interest home loans to officers, firefighters and health professionals, further underscores his shift toward centrist policies. By addressing the state’s last-place ranking in per capita law enforcement officers, he acknowledges the need for bolstering public safety — a priority long advocated by conservatives, but cast aside by Democrats in Olympia who opted to protect criminals and demonize police.

The governor’s call for reforming government to improve efficiency and responsiveness is another encouraging sign. He declared, “I’m not here to defend government. I’m here to reform it,” indicating a willingness to streamline bureaucracy and enhance service delivery.

Republicans offered praise

It’s worth noting that Ferguson’s inaugural address drew praise from Republican leaders.

House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, remarked that Republicans were smiling and stood up to clap multiple times during the speech, reflecting a bipartisan reception. Indeed, there were more standing ovations from Republicans during the speech than from Democrats.

“Let us listen to one another, without consideration for party, so that the strongest argument prevails,” Ferguson said. “That is how we do our best work.”

Be cautious. Very, very cautious

Conservatives, however, should temper their optimism with caution. Bob Ferguson as a moderate could still be just a best-case scenario dream.

While Ferguson’s rhetoric suggests a move toward moderation, his actions as Attorney General were marked by partisan initiatives and legal challenges that aligned with progressive agendas. He went after Donald Trump in any way he could and embraced policies like drug legalization, which led to historically high overdose deaths. And it’s not like he won’t support legislation or make policy decisions that will alarm or incense conservatives, even as a “moderate.” He’ll still have to provide read meat (well, stale tofu on gluten-free bread?) to progressives, as he did during the People’s March (formerly known as the “Women’s March,” before Democrats redefined “women” to include men).

The true test will be whether his governance aligns with his inaugural promises. Did Ferguson have a legitimate change of heart or was this a strategically bipartisan inaugural address while privately providing guidance to Democrats to lean into their radical agenda in the state legislature?

One way to see if Ferguson is legitimate in his desire to be moderate is if he pushes back against Democrats’ bills that would provide illegal immigrants with unemployment insurance, study anesthesia with an end goal of banning gases that help us get through surgery, or tax the wealthy and lift the property tax lid to 3%. If he is interested in leading as a moderate, he should call out the legislation.

How much did Donald Trump convince Bob Ferguson to be moderate?

Ferguson’s strategic shift may be influenced by the national political climate.

The election of President Donald Trump reflected a rejection of progressive extremism and an embrace of populist, reasonable policies. Progressive policies that Joe Biden implemented, which caused deep pain. So much so that it cost him every swing state, while two Squad members finally got the boot. If Ferguson harbors aspirations for higher office, as Inslee did, adopting a more centrist stance could be a calculated move to appeal to a broader electorate.

But no matter the reason, if it’s legitimate, beggars can’t be choosers. Conservatives in Washington should offer praise when it’s due and, right now, it’s due.

While Governor Ferguson’s inaugural address offers glimmers of hope for a more balanced and pragmatic administration, conservatives should still remain vigilant, of course. Acknowledging and praising positive steps is essential, but so is holding the governor accountable to ensure his actions match his words.

Washington state stands at a crossroads, and only time will reveal whether Ferguson’s leadership will bridge the partisan divide or revert to the divisive politics of the past. And he’s only been in office for a few days, so there’s plenty of time for him to prove himself, or reveal underlying motives.

