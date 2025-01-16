The passing of “Mr. Baseball” marks the end of an era in sports and entertainment. As fans remember the undeniable talent of Bob Uecker, are there any lessons we can learn here in Seattle?

Uecker’s journey from a modest MLB career to becoming a celebrated broadcaster and actor is a testament to resilience, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to one’s community. As Seattle grapples with mostly self-inflicted wounds, Uecker’s life and legacy could serve as an inspiration.

After retiring from MLB play, Uecker transitioned into broadcasting, becoming the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers in 1971. His distinctive commentary, laced with wit and authenticity, endeared him to fans nationwide. The charisma, charm and wit earned him roles on television and film, notably as George Owens in the sitcom “Mr. Belvedere” and announcer Harry Doyle in the “Major League” film franchise. It’s how I became such a fan as a child.

Uecker’s deep connection to Milwaukee was unwavering. He remained a steadfast advocate for the city, using his platform to enact change. Seattle could use a champion who cares enough about the city to acknowledge its problems and come up with solutions, disconnected from far-left political considerations.

Seattle, faces significant challenges, including homelessness, public safety concerns and cost of living. Could Uecker’s life offer us a blueprint for addressing these issues?

Seattle can learn lessons following the death of Bob Uecker

In reading coverage of the death of Bob Uecker, there have been some themes of residence, engagement and authenticity. Seattle should take note.

Uecker rebounded from personal and professional setbacks in resilient ways. Seattle should adopt a similar mindset, confronting challenges head-on with determination and innovative solutions, not press releases and speeches about an agenda that falls apart the moment a Capitol Hill activist yells at the mayor or city council.

Much like Uecker did in Milwaukee, Seattle’s leaders and residents should foster a true sense of community, encouraging participation in local governance and support for neighborhood initiatives. Instead, they’ve chastised anyone who thinks even a little bit differently than they do. How many times has Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson, a Democrat, been called a “Republican” because she supports business and police?

Uecker’s genuine nature and candidness resonated with people. Seattle’s officials should learn to be more transparent about challenges and forthcoming about plans to address them. Mayor Bruce Harrell does not sit down for long-form interviews when he knows he’ll be challenged, protected by a communications director who apparently thinks he’s incapable of handling tough questions.

And while Uecker leveraged entertainment to bring attention to his passions and city, what does Seattle get? Antisemite Macklemore reminding us his mediocre talent doesn’t translate to his grasp of history. He can write a rhyme, but not read a history book.

Will Seattle act?

Bob Uecker wasn’t a Seattle institution and after death, we don’t have to pretend he was. But many of us adored him and could honor his legacy, by reflecting on the values he embodied.

By embracing resilience, fostering community engagement and maintaining authenticity, the city of Seattle can navigate its current challenges and emerge stronger, much like Uecker did throughout his life and career.

As we remember “Mr. Baseball,” let us also embrace the lessons he leaves behind, striving to create a community that reflects the perseverance and unity he championed. Otherwise, we’re going to stay on this disastrous path with no end in sight.

