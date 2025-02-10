Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

News influencers favored Trump over Harris during campaign, study finds

Feb 10, 2025, 1:36 PM

FILE - Joe Rogan looks on at the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 292 mixed martial arts event, Aug....

FILE - Joe Rogan looks on at the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 292 mixed martial arts event, Aug. 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Americans who followed news influencers during the presidential campaign were more likely to hear positive reports about Donald Trump than they were about Kamala Harris, a study has revealed.

Influencers reviewed by the Pew Research Center talked about Trump and Harris on social media about equally, but there were more posts about Trump and they tended to be more favorable.

Pew said roughly 20% of Americans regularly get news from influencers — podcasters, commentators and the like — and about two-thirds said it helps them better understand things. Pew analyzed more than 150,000 posts from about 500 influencers, defined as those who regularly comment on current events and have at least 100,000 followers on some combination of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X or YouTube.

Trump courted this youth-oriented sector more actively than Harris did during the campaign. He was interviewed by the popular podcaster Joe Rogan, for example, while Harris did not get an appearance there.

The study found an equal amount of influencers — 42% — were critical of either the Republican or Democratic candidate for president.

Yet Trump earned his edge in volume; his supporters posted more often than Harris’. As an example, twice as many total posts about Harris on the Elon Musk-owned X site were critical than they were positive, while the ratio for Trump was more evenly split, Pew said.

And X is where most of the political influencers lived. Pew found that 79% of the political posts were on that site. On X, 48% of the influencers who posted there identified themselves as right-leaning, while 28% said they were more liberal.

On average, right-leaning news influencers posted 183 times per week. The more liberal ones posted 72 times on average, Pew said.

___

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

Lifestyle

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)...

Associated Press

4 financial tasks you shouldn’t put off

You’ve probably got one or two financial jobs on your to-do list that you were too busy to get to or perceived as boring administrative work. Here are some tasks that a) frequently fall by the wayside and b) don’t take a lot of time to rectify. Pain point 1: Contributing to an IRA For […]

4 hours ago

Egg cartons for sale are displayed at a grocery store, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Grosse Pointe, Mich....

Associated Press

As egg prices continue to soar, grocers like Trader Joe’s limit how many cartons customers can buy

NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s and other grocers are limiting the number of eggs customers can buy across the U.S., citing limited supply caused by the ongoing bird flu outbreak. Trader Joe’s is capping purchases to one carton per customer each day, the Monrovia, California-based chain confirmed. That limit applies to all of Trader […]

5 hours ago

Neal, a Bichon Frise, wins the Non-Sporting group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show...

Associated Press

Dogs from great Danes to terriers head into the ring at Westminster show

Big dogs are having their day at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, where a bunch of massive breeds are being judged Tuesday. Although Great Danes, mastiffs, Newfoundlands and others classified as “working” dogs are competing, so are terriers, the mostly small vermin-hunters known for their outsized personalities. Also up are an array of retrievers, […]

5 hours ago

A childhood photo of Samira Zoobi, a 28-year-old who died in Hurricane Helene, was returned to thei...

Associated Press

How photos lost in American disasters find their way home, with a little help from people who care

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollowed-out homes. Cars entombed by mud. Unpeopled roads. Belongings reduced to dirt and debris. It all took a toll on Taylor Schenker. After Hurricane Helene last September, Schenker was upset by the deluge of images of Asheville, North Carolina. “This storm has taken so much,” she said, “and it’s so jarring […]

7 hours ago

Students interact in a fourth grade classroom at William Jefferson Clinton Elementary in Compton, C...

Associated Press

America’s kids are still behind in reading and math. These schools are defying the trend

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Math is the subject sixth grader Harmoni Knight finds hardest, but that’s changing. In-class tutors and “data chats” at her middle school in Compton, California, have made a dramatic difference, the 11-year-old said. She proudly pulled up a performance tracker at a tutoring session last week, displaying a column of perfect […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Joe Rogan looks on at the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 292 mixed martial arts event, Aug....

Associated Press

News influencers favored Trump over Harris during campaign, study finds

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans who followed news influencers during the presidential campaign were more likely to hear positive reports about Donald Trump than they were about Kamala Harris, a study has revealed. Influencers reviewed by the Pew Research Center talked about Trump and Harris on social media about equally, but there were more posts […]

24 hours ago

News influencers favored Trump over Harris during campaign, study finds