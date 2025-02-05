Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Trump tariff threats hang over Italian fashion industry as a luxury slowdown hits

Feb 5, 2025, 7:44 AM

FILE - People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. ...

FILE - People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILAN (AP) — The head of Italy’s fashion chamber said he has appealed to its government to protect the country’s second-largest industry from possible tariffs from the Trump administration.

“We hope they don’t arrive,’’ Italian National Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa said Wednesday during the presentation of the calendar for the next Milan Fashion Week later this month. “If Trump penalizes the second industry in Italy, it is a pretty hostile declaration.”

Fashion generates 5% of Italy’s GDP, or 75 billion euros ($78 billion), through the production and sale of textiles, apparel and footwear, and with 1.2 million employees, according to a study by the state development bank CDP released in December.

The threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump is creating uncertainty in the industry as it experiences a global contraction that shrank global sales in 2024 by 5%, dropping to 96 billion euros from 110 billion euros in 2023, according to figures released by the fashion chamber. Beyond textiles, apparel and footwear, the figures also include jewelry, eyewear and leather goods.

While Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on European imports to the United States, he has not made clear plans.

Italy exported 4.6 billion euros worth of luxury fashion to the United States during the first 10 months of last year, including apparel, footwear, leather goods, jewelry and eyewear. It is the third market following France and Germany, with 7.6 billion euros and 4.7 billion euros in sales of Italian luxury fashion, respectively, during the same period.

Exports in the same period were up 2.5% to 91 billion euros, according to the fashion chamber data.

Despite the drop in global sales, the industry is still topping the results before the COVID-19 pandemic, with sales of 90 billion euros in 2019.

Lifestyle

FILE - People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. ...

Associated Press

Trump tariff threats hang over Italian fashion industry as a luxury slowdown hits

MILAN (AP) — The head of Italy’s fashion chamber said he has appealed to its government to protect the country’s second-largest industry from possible tariffs from the Trump administration. “We hope they don’t arrive,’’ Italian National Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa said Wednesday during the presentation of the calendar for the next Milan Fashion Week […]

17 hours ago

ADDS WHEN THE COMPANY STOPPED USING THE DYE - FILE - Marshmallow Peeps candy, which had contained t...

Associated Press

Mmm, that looks yummy! The colors we see make a difference in the food we eat

NEW YORK (AP) — You know you’ve said it. We all have. “Mmm, that looks so delicious — I want to try some!” That’s because when it comes to what we eat, it’s not just a matter of taste. What foods and drinks look like — the colors we see before the first morsels or […]

1 day ago

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction could become most expensive music instrument ever sold

NEW YORK (AP) — A violin made by the famed Antonio Stradivari in 1714 has the potential to become the most expensive musical instrument ever sold when it goes up for auction on Friday at Sotheby’s in New York. The auction house is estimating the value of the “Joachim-Ma Stradivarius” at $12 million to $18 […]

2 days ago

A bald eagle named Freedom perches on a branch at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, N.J., Wednesd...

Associated Press

American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and culturally

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Along the long road from American icon to endangered species and back again, the bald eagle — the national bird of the United States, often seen against a clear blue sky — is having a moment. The eagles find themselves in an environmental updraft of sorts since the early 2000’s, […]

3 days ago

FILE - Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume, left, places Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognost...

Associated Press

Punxsutawney Phil to emerge with his annual prediction about the end of winter

Punxsutawney Phil’s team of top-hatted associates will issue the woodchuck’s weather verdict as the sun rises on Sunday, telling the world whether he is predicting wintry conditions for the next six weeks or the relief of an early spring. The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots […]

4 days ago

Trump tariff threats hang over Italian fashion industry as a luxury slowdown hits