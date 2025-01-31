Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Trump White House marks Black History Month while Defense Department declares ‘identity months dead’

Jan 31, 2025, 5:15 PM

President Donald Trump walks with Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, before he boa...

President Donald Trump walks with Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, before he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump White House issued a proclamation Friday recognizing February as Black History Month around the same time the Defense Department issued guidance declaring “identity months dead.”

The conflicting messages came as President Donald Trump has been targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs for removal in the first weeks of his administration. He has referred to DEI initiatives as “discrimination” and insisted that the country must instead move toward a merit-based society.

The White House proclamation calls for “public officials, educators, librarians, and all the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities,” though there is no elaboration on what constitutes “appropriate.”

A news release from the Defense Department titled “Identity Months Dead at DOD” says official resources, including working hours, will no longer be used to mark cultural awareness months. Black History Month, Women’s History Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month were among the events listed as now barred.

“We are proud of our warriors and their history, but we will focus on the character of their service instead of their immutable characteristics,” the Defense Department release read.

In his first two weeks in office, Trump has moved to end affirmative action in federal contracting and directed that all federal DEI workers be put on paid leave before eventually being laid off. On Thursday, hours after a midair collision between a military helicopter and an American Airlines plane killed 67 people just miles from the White House, Trump baselessly blamed diversity initiatives for undermining air safety, despite no evidence of that.

Gerald Ford in 1976 became the first president to issue a message recognizing February as Black History Month. Since then, presidents have made annual proclamations marking the month as a celebration of Black history, culture and education.

Trump’s proclamation Friday specifically noted the contributions of abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, conservative economist Thomas Sowell and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It said their achievements “have monumentally advanced the tradition of equality under the law in our great country” and are a continued inspiration.

The declaration also listed golfer Tiger Woods as an American great, saying he was among those who have “pushed the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, paving the way for others to follow.”

“This National Black History Month, as America prepares to enter a historic Golden Age,” the proclamation said, “I want to extend my tremendous gratitude to black Americans for all they have done to bring us to this moment, and for the many future contributions they will make as we advance into a future of limitless possibility under my Administration.”

Lifestyle

Steve Petersen, left, and his wife Jennifer watch as their daughter Carolynn tries to stand inside ...

Associated Press

With home prices and mortgage rates high, many families find the American dream out of reach

The Petersen family’s two-bedroom apartment in northern California is starting to feel small. Four-year-old Jerrik’s toy monster trucks are everywhere in the 1,100-square-foot unit in Campbell, just outside of San Jose. And it’s only a matter of time before 9-month-old Carolynn starts amassing more toys, adding to the disarray, says her mother, Jenn Petersen. The […]

2 hours ago

Pico Iyer, the bestselling author of "The Art of Stillness," presents his new book "Aflame: Learnin...

Associated Press

Author’s story of coping after a wildfire resonates with community affected by latest LA-area fires

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — On a quiet summer evening in June 1990, Pico Iyer sat in his family home in Santa Barbara, California, when suddenly, he was surrounded by walls of flames five stories high. Thirty-four years after that conflagration turned his life upside down, Iyer returned to Southern California to share how it transformed […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Jim Means holds up Punxsutawney Phil at daybreak, Feb. 2, 1980, in Punxsutawney, Penn., in f...

Associated Press

Beneath the surface, Groundhog Day’s deep roots predate Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day predictions about the coming of spring put the spotlight on Punxsutawney Phil every Feb. 2, but celebrating the midpoint between the shortest and darkest day of the year and the spring equinox has ancient roots in European agricultural life. Punxsutawney Phil is far from the only groundhog whose human handlers make annual announcements […]

11 hours ago

President Donald Trump walks with Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, before he boa...

Associated Press

Trump White House marks Black History Month while Defense Department declares ‘identity months dead’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump White House issued a proclamation Friday recognizing February as Black History Month around the same time the Defense Department issued guidance declaring “identity months dead.” The conflicting messages came as President Donald Trump has been targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs for removal in the first weeks of his administration. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

About half of Americans approve of using weight-loss drugs to treat obesity, AP-NORC poll finds

More U.S. adults believe it is a good thing than a bad thing for adults to use weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and other brands if they are struggling with obesity or have a health condition tied to weight, but they are not broadly supportive of teens who have obesity using the medications, according to […]

1 day ago

Image: Customers stand in line at The Dick's Drive-In location in Seattle's University District....

Steve Coogan

Last day: Dick’s Drive-In offers 19-cent burger deal to celebrate another year in business

This week, Dick's Drive-In is celebrating the chain's 71st anniversary with 19-cent hamburgers and cheeseburgers at all nine of its locations.

2 days ago

Trump White House marks Black History Month while Defense Department declares ‘identity months dead’