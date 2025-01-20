Close
All I-5 north lanes closed near Arlington due to crash

Jan 20, 2025, 3:54 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

A crash blocked traffic north of Arlington. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) north, near State Route (SR) 532, north of Arlington are closed due to a crash, reported the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) via X on Monday at 3:21 p.m.

WSDOT said drivers will have to exit at SR 532 and use Old Highway 99 as a detour to continue north. It added there is no ETA for reopening the I-5 north lanes.

“Please consider alternate routes and expect delays,” the agency wrote.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding posted on X stating the closure is due to a vehicle/semi-fatality collision.

“Please be patient while troopers on scene investigate this tragic collision,” Harding wrote.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

