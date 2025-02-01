Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Costco, Teamsters reach tentative contract agreement, avoiding a strike

Feb 1, 2025, 6:56 AM | Updated: 6:56 am

A worker collects shopping carts in front of a Costco warehouse on July 16, 2024, in Sheridan, Colo. (File photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Costco and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, avoiding a strike, the union said Saturday.

Teamsters spokesman Matthew McQuaid confirmed the agreement, which will have to be approved by members. Details of the agreement weren’t immediately available. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with Costco.

Previous coverage: 18,000 teamsters to strike if no deal reached by Jan. 31

The Teamsters union represents 18,000 Costco workers in six states: California, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and New York. Overall, Costco has 219,000 U.S. employees and 617 U.S. stores. The company said its labor agreement with the Teamsters applies to less than 10% of those stores.

On Jan. 20, Teamsters members at Costco voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike if a new three-year contract agreement wasn’t reached by midnight Friday, when the current contract expired.

More on the company: Costco successfully defends its diversity policies as other US companies scale theirs back

Union members wanted the Issaquah, Washington, company to make a contract offer that reflects its sales and profit growth. Costco’s revenue rose 5% to $254 billion in its most recent fiscal year, which ended Sept. 1. The company reported net income of $7.36 billion, double its profit in 2019.

“Costco Teamsters deserve an industry-leading contract that reflects the company’s massive profits. If Costco thinks they can exploit our members while raking in billions, we’ll shut them down,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement.

Big beverage swap: Coke is returning to store food courts

Editors’ note: This piece originally was published on Jan. 31. It has been updated and republished multiple times since then.

