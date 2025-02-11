Close
Taking eggs off your shopping list? Here’s why the prices are so high

Feb 11, 2025, 5:00 PM

Photo: A customer picks up a dozen eggs to buy....

A customer picks up a dozen eggs to buy. (Photo: Andrew Caballero/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo: Andrew Caballero/AFP via Getty Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Many are feeling the impact of egg prices, but what caused them to skyrocket?

According to CNBC, avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is to blame.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bird flu is widespread and is causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy and poultry workers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial flock in the U.S. on February 8, 2022.

No yolk: Egg prices skyrocket amid bird flu, inflation

Bird flu takes off, leading to surge in egg prices

As shown by USDA data, the number of affected birds has grown significantly in the country from November 2024 (6.93 million) to January 2025 (23.17 million), with nearly every state affected.

Image: USDA data showing the outbreak of bird flu across the U.S.

USDA data showing the outbreak of bird flu across the U.S. (Image courtesy of the USDA)

Looking at Washington, the last reported detection of the avian flu was Monday, when seven birds were confirmed affected in Mason County.

The USDA also reported there have been three affected commercial flocks, 52 affected backyard flocks and a total of 2,167,079 birds affected in the current outbreak in Washington alone.

Might become a delicacy:’ Beth’s Cafe, other eateries worried about growing egg shortage

To put it in perspective, the USDA stated there are more than 378.5 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. However, more than 40 million egg-laying chickens died in 2024, according to CNBC, citing Amy Smith, vice president of Advanced Economic Solutions.

The USDA also said it will take months to replace that many hens to get the quantity of eggs for consumption back to normal levels.

Along with the bird flu, inflation is partly to blame for rising egg prices.

According to CNBC, citing data from Expana, on Friday, the average wholesale price for large, white shell eggs was at a staggering $8 a dozen. Ryan Hojnowski, a market reporter at Expana told CNBC the previous all-time high was late December 2022 at $5.46 per dozen.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

