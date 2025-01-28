A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans that could total trillions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the action Tuesday afternoon, minutes before it was set to go into effect. The administrative stay pauses the freeze until Monday.

The White House had planned to start the pause as they begin an across-the-board ideological review of federal spending.

The plan sparked confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials have said federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

President Donald Trump plunged the U.S. government into panic and confusion on Tuesday by pausing federal funding while his administration conducts an across-the-board ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives, setting the stage for a constitutional clash over control of taxpayer money.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump’s executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

However, the funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars, at least temporarily, and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted.

Washington politicians voice opposition of Trump’s decision

Washington Democratic U.S. Senator Patty Murray spoke out against the memo.

“Americans should ask themselves, is it woke to fund cancer research or to rebuild an unsafe bridge?” Murray said. “All of these critical priorities are funded by the grants the Trump administration would pause.”

She’s calling on Republican leaders to hold off Trump’s nomination of Russ Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget until this is resolved.

“This is funding that these communities are expecting and this memo is creating chaos and confusion about whether these resources will be available to them,” Murray added.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also spoke out.

“Presidents have significant powers and elections have consequences,” Ferguson’s office stated in an email to KIRO Newsradio Tuesday. “However, President Trump’s refusal or inability to advance his priorities in a lawful and constitutional manner is creating needless and cruel chaos. We’re confident that the courts will, once again, determine that he is exceeding his authority.”

Meanwhile, the Washington State Attorney General’s office told KIRO Newsradio via email it is taking a “strong look” at the memo from the White House.

Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene said Trump’s actions could affect federal loans for those impacted by November’s bomb cyclone, grants that pay for teachers, police and firefighters, bridge and road projects, university research, drug recovery programs and Affordable Care Act coverage through Apple Health.

“President Trump is trying to create a one-man government shutdown by illegally halting taxpayer dollars that support American families in order to advance his far-right agenda,” DelBene stated via a news release Tuesday. “He is intentionally sowing fear and confusion in our communities at a time when people need this support more than ever to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. The impact of this freeze will hurt communities and raise prices on families regardless of who they supported last November.”

The Trump Administration said it wants agencies to evaluate programs to make sure they’re not wasting money.

New York attorney to ask court to block Trump’s memo

Court battles are imminent, and Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to ask a Manhattan federal court to block the Republican president’s moves.

“My office will be taking imminent legal action against this administration’s unconstitutional pause on federal funding,” she said on social media.

The pause was scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, just one day after agencies were informed of the decision.

The pause is the latest example of how Trump is harnessing his power over the federal system to advance his conservative goals. Unlike during his first term, when Trump and many members of his inner circle were unfamiliar with Washington, this time he’s reaching deep into the bureaucracy.

“They are pushing the president’s agenda from the bottom up,” said Paul Light, an expert on the federal government and professor emeritus of public service at New York University.

He also said there are risks in Trump’s approach, especially with so many voters reliant on Washington.

“You can’t just hassle, hassle, hassle. You’ve got to deliver.”

Contributing: The Associated Press and KIRO Newsradio Staff