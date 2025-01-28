Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans

Jan 28, 2025, 2:40 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

Photo: President Donald Trump halts federal funding and grants....

U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, AP)

(Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF WITH WIRE REPORTS


A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans that could total trillions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the action Tuesday afternoon, minutes before it was set to go into effect. The administrative stay pauses the freeze until Monday.

The White House had planned to start the pause as they begin an across-the-board ideological review of federal spending.

The plan sparked confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials have said federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

Previous coverage

President Donald Trump plunged the U.S. government into panic and confusion on Tuesday by pausing federal funding while his administration conducts an across-the-board ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives, setting the stage for a constitutional clash over control of taxpayer money.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump’s executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps and other such programs.

However, the funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars, at least temporarily, and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted.

Politics: Trump says Microsoft is one of the companies eyeing TikTok

Washington politicians voice opposition of Trump’s decision

Washington Democratic U.S. Senator Patty Murray spoke out against the memo.

“Americans should ask themselves, is it woke to fund cancer research or to rebuild an unsafe bridge?” Murray said. “All of these critical priorities are funded by the grants the Trump administration would pause.”

She’s calling on Republican leaders to hold off Trump’s nomination of Russ Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget until this is resolved.

“This is funding that these communities are expecting and this memo is creating chaos and confusion about whether these resources will be available to them,” Murray added.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also spoke out.

“Presidents have significant powers and elections have consequences,” Ferguson’s office stated in an email to KIRO Newsradio Tuesday. “However, President Trump’s refusal or inability to advance his priorities in a lawful and constitutional manner is creating needless and cruel chaos. We’re confident that the courts will, once again, determine that he is exceeding his authority.”

Meanwhile, the Washington State Attorney General’s office told KIRO Newsradio via email it is taking a “strong look” at the memo from the White House.

Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene said Trump’s actions could affect federal loans for those impacted by November’s bomb cyclone, grants that pay for teachers, police and firefighters, bridge and road projects, university research, drug recovery programs and Affordable Care Act coverage through Apple Health.

“President Trump is trying to create a one-man government shutdown by illegally halting taxpayer dollars that support American families in order to advance his far-right agenda,” DelBene stated via a news release Tuesday. “He is intentionally sowing fear and confusion in our communities at a time when people need this support more than ever to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. The impact of this freeze will hurt communities and raise prices on families regardless of who they supported last November.”

The Trump Administration said it wants agencies to evaluate programs to make sure they’re not wasting money.

Racing into trouble: New Washington bill targets chronic speeders

New York attorney to ask court to block Trump’s memo

Court battles are imminent, and Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to ask a Manhattan federal court to block the Republican president’s moves.

“My office will be taking imminent legal action against this administration’s unconstitutional pause on federal funding,” she said on social media.

The pause was scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, just one day after agencies were informed of the decision.

The pause is the latest example of how Trump is harnessing his power over the federal system to advance his conservative goals. Unlike during his first term, when Trump and many members of his inner circle were unfamiliar with Washington, this time he’s reaching deep into the bureaucracy.

“They are pushing the president’s agenda from the bottom up,” said Paul Light, an expert on the federal government and professor emeritus of public service at New York University.

He also said there are risks in Trump’s approach, especially with so many voters reliant on Washington.

“You can’t just hassle, hassle, hassle. You’ve got to deliver.”

Contributing: The Associated Press and KIRO Newsradio Staff

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: The Washington State Capitol....

Matt Markovich

Lawmakers push to make clergy mandatory reporters — Will this attempt finally succeed?

Washington lawmakers are once again tackling the sensitive issue of mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect by clergy members. This isn’t the first time state lawmakers have attempted to pass such legislation. In previous sessions, similar bills have been introduced but failed to become law. The primary sticking point has been the “confession exception,” […]

2 hours ago

Photo: A pro-Palestinian tent encampment on the UW campus in Washington....

Matt Markovich

Protest, but play nice: Washington weighs new rules on student aid, campus demos

If you're a college student in Washington and love a good protest, listen up — your taxpayer funded financial aid could be on the line, but not as much before.

5 hours ago

Image: A group of cows can be seen on a farm in Adna, in May 2022. A Washington House mandates that...

Matt Markovich

Could cow burps and farts be taxed under the Climate Commitment Act?

A bill filed by several House Democrats in Olympia is raising a stink with House Republicans. House Bill 1630 (HB 1630) mandates that dairy farms and feedlots report their annual methane emissions — a lot produced from cow burps and farts — to the state’s Department of Ecology. The bill’s implied goal is to gain […]

6 hours ago

Image: In this 2019, photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through t...

Associated Press

At signing of Laken Riley Act, Trump says he plans to send migrants in US illegally to Guantanamo

President Donald Trump said he is directing the opening of a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 migrants in the U.S. illegally.

7 hours ago

Image: Sue Rahr was named the Seattle Police Department's interim chief in May 2024, replacing Adri...

James Lynch

Exclusive: Interim Chief Sue Rahr says SPD workforce felt ‘betrayed,’ desperate for leadership

Ahead of her departure as Seattle's Interim Police Chief, Sue Rahr spoke at length to KIRO Newsradio about a series of topics.

13 hours ago

ranked choice voting washington...

Matt Markovich

Ranking the future: WA lawmakers eye overhaul of local elections with ranked choice voting

House Bill 1448 is looking to shake things up by introducing ranked choice voting to local elections. Lawmakers have brought it back, hoping the second time is the charm.

15 hours ago

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans