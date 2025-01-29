Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 dogs get new homes after surviving plane crash that killed rescue flight pilot

Jan 29, 2025, 2:10 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Two dogs that survived an animal-rescue flight crash that killed the pilot have found new homes as the late aviator’s friends work to honor him by helping more pets, a shelter director said Wednesday.

The Nov. 24 crash in New York’s Catskill Mountains killed Seuk Kim of Springfield, Virginia, a dedicated volunteer who transported cats and dogs from disaster areas and overcrowded shelters to rescue groups. He was bringing three dogs to an Albany, New York-area organization called the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley when his 1986 Mooney M20J went down.

Kim told air traffic controllers that he hit moderate to heavy turbulence at 5,000 feet (1,520 meters), but then he descended to about 4,300 feet (1,311 meters) and reported that conditions improved to light to moderate turbulence, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the crash. The report said he didn’t contact air traffic control again or make any distress calls.

Two of the dogs, a Labrador-mix puppy named Whiskey and a young Yorkshire terrier mix called Pluto, survived. Pluto was internally bruised, while Whiskey was found huddled in the snow with two broken legs. The Lab pup subsequently underwent surgeries at Pieper Memorial Veterinary emergency and specialty hospital in Middletown, Connecticut.

After those procedures and lots of physical therapy, 6-month-old Whiskey is on his feet and playing at his foster home in Middletown, and the family that took him in has decided to keep him, said Maggie Jackman Pryor, the executive director of the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley.

The foster family is set to adopt Whiskey formally this weekend.

Pluto, meanwhile, recovered quickly and was adopted a few weeks into a home in Averill Park, a community near Albany, Pryor said.

The remains of the third dog, a little one named Lisa, went to Kim’s relatives at their request.

The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley fielded inquiries from people around the country interested in adopting the canine survivors, said Pryor, who urged some callers to look closer to home.

“These two dogs are amazing, but there are so many amazing dogs” in shelters, she said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kim’s friends and fellow rescue pilots are forming an organization to further his legacy, Pryor said. She said plans include sponsoring mobile spay and neuter clinics and creating pet food pantries like one that he and his children started.

National News

Associated Press

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of […]

5 minutes ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

9 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

12 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took ...

Associated Press

Crews in midair crash included 2nd-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college. “You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying,” said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - Gunnar Kaasen and with his dog Balto, the heroic dogsled team leader, sit for a portrait in ...

Associated Press

Mushers and dogs braved a horrific Alaska winter to deliver lifesaving serum 100 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome faced a bleak winter. It was hundreds of miles from anywhere, cut off by the frozen sea and unrelenting blizzards, and under siege from a contagious disease known as the “strangling angel” for the way it suffocated children. Now, 100 years later, Nome is […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tour boat captain gets prison after boat capsizes off NYC, killing woman and child

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain of an unauthorized tour boat that capsized in the Hudson River, killing a woman and a 7-year-old child, was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison, prosecutors said. Richard Cruz, 33, pleaded guilty in October to a misconduct and neglect charge specific to boating. Court papers show he admitted […]

4 hours ago

2 dogs get new homes after surviving plane crash that killed rescue flight pilot