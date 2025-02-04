Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

2 men charged with fencing stolen goods from homes nationwide, including from athlete’s home in Ohio

Feb 4, 2025, 5:40 PM

FILE - AFC quarterback Joe Burrow, of the Cincinnati Bengals, smiles after he was sacked during the...

FILE - AFC quarterback Joe Burrow, of the Cincinnati Bengals, smiles after he was sacked during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, in Orlando, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


One of two men accused of fencing luxury goods stolen from homes across the country has been linked to a theft at the residence of a “high-profile athlete in Ohio” on the same day that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was broken into, federal authorities said in court documents released Tuesday.

Grand jury indictments in federal court in New York City accuse Dimitriy Nezhinskiy and Juan Villar of buying stolen watches, jewelry and other expensive items from a variety of burglary crews, including some from South America, and re-selling them at their pawn shop in Manhattan since 2020.

The court documents do not specifically name Burrow as a victim. But prosecutors alleged there was evidence including phone records linking Nezhinskiy to suspects in a theft near Cincinnati on Dec. 9 — the same day of the burglary at Burrow’s home while he and the Bengals were playing in Dallas. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office did not immediately return an email Tuesday evening.

The charges against Nezhinskiy and Villar come after four men from Chile were indicted in what the Ohio attorney general called a string of burglaries at multimillion-dollar homes. But he declined to say whether professional athletes were the targets.

The four men were arrested last month in Ohio after being found in an SUV along with a Louisiana State University shirt and a Cincinnati Bengals hat. Both were believed to be stolen from the house near Cincinnati on Dec. 9, according to an affidavit. Burrow played in college at LSU.

Nezhinskiy, 43, a Georgian national who lives in North Bergen, New Jersey, and Villar, 48, of the Queens section of New York City, were arrested Tuesday and are scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday. They are charged with multiple counts of receiving stolen goods.

A lawyer for Nezhinskiy did not immediately return phone and email messages Tuesday evening. Court records do not yet list an attorney for Villar.

“As alleged, the defendants created an illicit market and fueled demand for burglaries by South American Theft Groups and other crews around the country by purchasing stolen watches, jewelry and other luxury items, and then re-selling them in their New York City store,” U.S. Attorney John J. Durham said in a statement.

Prosecutors said a large amount of suspected stolen property was found at the two men’s business and at storage units in New Jersey belonging to Nezhinskiy.

No one was injured in the break-in at Burrow’s home, which was ransacked and had a shattered bedroom window, according to a report from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one,” Burrow said afterward. “Way more is out there than I would want out there and that I care to share.”

National and US News from the Associated Press

State Sen. Jon Bramnick speaks after the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday, Feb...

Associated Press

Republicans running for New Jersey governor swing at one another in first debate

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Four candidates competing in New Jersey’s Republican gubernatorial primary spared few punches Tuesday when they faced off in their first debate ahead of the June 10 vote. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, one-time state Sen. Ed Durr and radio host Bill Spadea sparred for nearly two hours […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Solar panels system funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are...

Associated Press

USAID direct hires put on leave worldwide, except those deemed essential

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is placing U.S. Agency for International Development direct-hire staffers around the world on leave, except those deemed essential. A notice posted online Tuesday gives the workers 30 days to return home and targets the aid agency’s six-decade mission overseas.

1 hour ago

This photo made available by Los Angeles Zoo, shows two Cape vultures at their new exhibit in Los A...

Associated Press

Cape vultures are swooping into a new exhibit at the Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A “committee” of Cape vultures is swooping into the Los Angeles Zoo to make its home in an exhibit that seeks to mirror the birds’ natural South African habitat. Starting Thursday, zoo visitors will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the animals known as nature’s “clean-up crew” as the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - AFC quarterback Joe Burrow, of the Cincinnati Bengals, smiles after he was sacked during the...

Associated Press

2 men charged with fencing stolen goods from homes nationwide, including from athlete’s home in Ohio

One of two men accused of fencing luxury goods stolen from homes across the country has been linked to a theft at the residence of a “high-profile athlete in Ohio” on the same day that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was broken into, federal authorities said in court documents released Tuesday. Grand jury indictments […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, and then Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry visit C...

Associated Press

Court upholds suspension of LSU professor who vulgarly criticized Trump and Louisiana Governor

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appeals court on Tuesday upheld the suspension of an LSU law professor who criticized Gov. Jeff Landry and President Donald Trump using vulgar language. While teaching a constitutional law class last month, tenured Prof. Ken Levy stated “f(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) the Governor” and employed the expletive to talk about Trump and […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman talks to Republican presidential nominee, former Pres...

Associated Press

Police in Long Island county will team up with ICE for Trump’s immigration crackdown

A county in New York City’s Long Island suburbs will be teaming up with federal authorities in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican and Trump ally, announced Tuesday that 10 county police detectives will be given the same authority as federal immigration […]

3 hours ago

2 men charged with fencing stolen goods from homes nationwide, including from athlete’s home in Ohio