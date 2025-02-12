Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 top ICE officials are reassigned amid Trump administration frustrations over immigration arrests

Feb 12, 2025, 11:47 AM

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer walks away after not being able to find a person...

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer walks away after not being able to find a person they were looking for, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Two top immigration enforcement officials have been reassigned amid frustrations in the Trump administration about the pace of immigration arrests, according to two officials with knowledge of the moves.

Staff members at Immigration and Customs Enforcement were informed Tuesday evening that two top officials in the agency responsible for finding and removing immigrants in the country illegally — Russell Hott and Peter Berg — had been reassigned, according to a Department of Homeland Security official and an administration official. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

The Department of Homeland Security said ICE “needs a culture of accountability that it has been starved of for the past four years.”

“We have a President, DHS Secretary, and American people who rightfully demand results, and our ICE leadership will ensure the agency delivers,” Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

Berg will return to the ICE office in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to the Homeland Security official who spoke to the AP. Hott will return to ICE’s Washington field office, according to The Washington Post, which was first to report the reassignments.

Todd Lyons, who was recently the top immigration enforcement official in the Boston area, will assume the top position at Enforcement and Removal Operations, and his deputy will be Garrett Ripa, the officials told the AP.

They said no reason was given for the reshuffle. But it came the day President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said he was unsatisfied with the pace of immigration arrests and with recent releases of people from immigration custody.

ICE — specifically, its Enforcement and Removal Operations arm — is the key agency tasked with carrying out the Republican president’s pledge of mass deportations of people in the country illegally during his second term.

Homan, speaking to reporters outside the White House, said arrests in the interior — of those who haven’t recently arrived in the country — is about three times higher than it was this time last year, under President Joe Biden.

“Three times higher is good. But I’m not satisfied,” Homan said. “We got to get more.”

Homan said he had also talked to ICE leadership about the number of people who had been released from immigration custody. From now on, he said, no one would be released without ICE leadership signing off.

“The number of releases was unacceptable,” Homan said, “and that’s been fixed.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at https://apnews.com/hub/us-immigration-and-customs-enforcement.

National News

Associated Press

California’s burn scars brace for flooding as freezing rain and snow head for Oregon

Officials in California distributed sandbags, prepositioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have their go-bags ready as the state prepares for an atmospheric river that could bring heavy rain, winds and flooding Thursday to areas ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, Portland coated its streets with 2,000 gallons of liquid anti-icer while officials in Oregon and Idaho […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Stateville Correctional Center, a historic but dilapidated prison set to close and a replace...

Associated Press

Illinois data shows inmates with violent records from shuttered prison sent to medium-security sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among the approximately 400 inmates transferred when Illinois’ decrepit Stateville prison closed over the summer, 278 were convicted of murder and 100 more are serving time for other violent offenses. Yet, nearly four in five of the offenders formerly housed at the suburban Chicago lockup were not shipped to top-level maximum-security […]

3 hours ago

A snowy owl named Ghost eats a frozen rat at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center on Feb. 6, 2025...

Associated Press

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Do you believe your former paramour should never procreate? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic avenues for revenge this holiday — and raising […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A woman holds the hand of a sick relative lying on the floor of the overcrowded Lilongwe Cen...

Associated Press

This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people

A generation has passed since the world saw the peak in AIDS-related deaths. Those deaths — agonizing, from diseases the body might otherwise fight off — sent loved ones into the streets, pressuring governments to act. The United States eventually did, creating PEPFAR, arguably the most successful foreign aid program in history. HIV, which causes […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human ...

Associated Press

Senate to vote on vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to become nation’s health secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent lawyer and vocal vaccine critic, as the nation’s health secretary, controlling $1.7 trillion in spending for vaccines, food safety and health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Despite several Republicans expressing deep skepticism about […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Leavitt's Country Bakery is seen in this April 12, 2023 file photo, in Conway, N.H. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

A free speech case over a pastry shop painting goes to trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday. A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing […]

3 hours ago

2 top ICE officials are reassigned amid Trump administration frustrations over immigration arrests