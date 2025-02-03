Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

3 children die in suburban Detroit house fire where smoke alarms were not working

Feb 3, 2025, 10:20 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Three children died in a weekend house fire in suburban Detroit, authorities said.

The siblings, a 16-year-old girl and two boys, ages 15 and 12, could not escape the fire Sunday night, said Byron Turnquist, fire marshal in West Bloomfield Township.

One of them called 911 to report the fire. Turnquist said smoke detectors in the home were not working.

“Working smoke alarms will give you that early notification if there is a problem, and it’s just very important. Test those smoke alarms — make sure that they work,” he said.

Firefighters had to force their way into the home. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“There was so much smoke on the street we couldn’t even breathe, so imagine children being in the house. I’m sure they couldn’t either,” said Jewelette Estes, who lives in the neighborhood.

One teen was a junior at West Bloomfield High School while the other two victims attended school outside the district, West Bloomfield school officials said in a letter to families.

“During this difficult time, it is important that we come together as a community and support the family involved and one another,” the letter said.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of state Treasurer Stacy Garrity ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expected to seek more money for schools and transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. Shapiro is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. […]

1 hour ago

FILE - District of Columbia Councilman Trayon White, center, walks out of the federal courthouse af...

Associated Press

Trayon White channels Marion Barry as he fights corruption charges and expulsion from the DC Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trayon White came up in local politics as a direct protege of iconic and infamous former Mayor Marion Barry. Now the D.C. councilmember is openly channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook as he fights for survival in the face of a corruption trial and a looming vote by his own peers to […]

3 hours ago

Demostrators gather at a rally at City Hall to support legislation that gives the mayors extra powe...

Associated Press

San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is poised to grant newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis that has turned sidewalks into open-air dens of drug consumption and homelessness. The legislation, which supervisors will vote on Tuesday, eliminates competitive bidding requirements […]

3 hours ago

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

3 hours ago

FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump stand as they pre...

Associated Press

Trump and Netanyahu hold talks as US president warns ‘no guarantees’ fragile peace in Gaza will hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet Tuesday as the Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce against Hamas militants in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end. Trump is guarded […]

3 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom a...

Associated Press

California Assembly approves $50M to defend immigrants and protect state policies from Trump plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic-dominated Assembly endorsed up to $50 million in funding Monday to defend the state’s progressive policies against challenges by the Trump administration. The legislation sets aside $25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and another $25 million for legal groups to […]

6 hours ago

3 children die in suburban Detroit house fire where smoke alarms were not working