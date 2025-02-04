5 people wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Five people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, officials said.

The victims have been transported to the hospital and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries.

Police were working to evacuate all the employees following the shooting, which happened just before 11 p.m., police said in a statement.