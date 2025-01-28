Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims is in legal limbo as an unusual trial starts

Jan 28, 2025, 9:08 PM

FILE - Wildfire wreckage is shown in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)Cr...

FILE - Wildfire wreckage is shown in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — When Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a $4 billion settlement about a year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century devastated Lahaina in 2023, he touted the speed of the deal to “avoid protracted and painful lawsuits.”

Five months later, however, an unusual trial starting Wednesday will delve into difficult questions about survivors’ losses as a judge decides how to divide the settlement. Some victims will take the witness stand, while others have submitted pre-recorded testimony, describing pain made all the more fresh by the recent destruction in Los Angeles.

The trial won’t determine fault. Defendants blamed for the blaze including the state, power utility Hawaiian Electric and large landowners have already agreed to the settlement amount.

At issue is how much money various groups of plaintiffs might receive, including some who filed individual lawsuits after losing their family members, homes or businesses, and other victims covered by class-action lawsuits, including tourists who simply had to cancel trips to Maui following the inferno.

Lawyers for the two groups failed to come to an agreement, leaving it up to Judge Peter Cahill to determine how the $4 billion should be shared.

“A class action is everybody suffering the same loss,” said Damon Valverde, whose Lahaina sunglasses company burned. “And I suffered quite a bit more than others, and others suffered quite a bit more than me.”

Valverde isn’t expected to testify; the focus should be on victims who lost family members, he said.

Those include Kevin Baclig, whose wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law were among the 102 people known to have died.

Baclig said in a declaration that if called to testify he would describe how for three agonizing days he searched for them — from hotel to hotel, shelter to shelter. “I clung to the fragile hope that maybe they had made it off the island, that they were safe,” he said.

A month and a half went by and the grim reality set in. He went to the Philippines to gather DNA samples from his wife’s close relatives there. The samples matched remains found in the fire. He eventually carried urns holding their remains back to the Philippines.

“The loss has left me in profound, unrelenting pain,” he said. “There are no words to describe the emptiness I feel or the weight I carry every day.”

The class action includes some people who lost homes and businesses, but also tourists whose trips were delayed or canceled. Only a nominal portion of the settlement should go toward that group, said Jacob Lowenthal, one of the attorneys representing victims — like Baclig — who have filed their own lawsuits, known as the “individual plaintiffs.”

“The categories of losses that the class is claiming are just grossly insignificant compared to our losses,” Lowenthal said.

Attorneys representing the class didn’t respond to messages from The Associated Press. In their trial brief, they challenged the idea that everyone who has a claim worth suing over has already done so. Many people have held off hiring attorneys, the brief said, because of the fire’s disruption to life, “distrust in heavy attorney advertising, and a desire to see how the process plays out first.”

Further complicating the matter are questions before the state Supreme Court, which is considering whether insurers can separately sue the defendants for reimbursement for the $2 billion-plus they have paid out as a result of the fire, or whether their share must come from the $4 billion settlement.

If the court says insurers can sue separately, that will likely torpedo the entire deal. Preventing insurers from going after the defendants is a key settlement term, and allowing them to do so would drain the money available for fire victims and lead to prolonged litigation, lawyers for the individual plaintiffs say.

National News

Associated Press

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]

1 hour ago

Photo: Washington, D.C., is seen on approach to Reagan National Airport on Thursday, October 31, 20...

Associated Press

Small aircraft down near Washington’s Reagan Airport — takeoffs, landings halted

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby. D.C. Fire and EMS said on X on Wednesday night that a small aircraft was down near the airport just outside Washington and that fireboats were on the scene. The airport said emergency personnel […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Joy Banner speaks out at a public hearing on the St. Charles Clean Fuels' coastal use permit...

Associated Press

Louisiana environmental activist loses freedom of speech lawsuit against parish officials

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana parish officials who threatened to arrest and imprison an environmental activist as she attempted to speak during a public meeting did not violate her right to freedom of speech, a unanimous civil jury ruled Wednesday. Joy Banner had sought more than $2 million in damages from two St. John the […]

3 hours ago

John Reed at home in Tuskegee, Ala., on an undisclosed date. (Photo courtesy of Chuck James on beha...

Associated Press

Wife of 72-year-old veteran beaten to death by a cellmate in Alabama jail sues corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The wife of a 72-year-old veteran who was beaten to death by a cellmate in an Alabama jail filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against three deputies working at the jail, alleging that the officers ignored his pleas for help. Attorneys for the wife of John Reed say the deputies working […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Sharon Elizabeth Kinne of Independence, Mo., refuses to have her fingerprints taken in Mexic...

Associated Press

US woman tried for 3 killings goes missing from a Mexican prison in 1969. Details finally emerge

The mystery of what happened to a U.S. woman who was tried in three killings before disappearing from a Mexican prison more than 50 years ago is about to be solved. Authorities have planned a news conference for Thursday to discuss the case of Sharon Kinne, who was charged before her 25th birthday with killing […]

5 hours ago

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White Hous...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: No evidence that $50 million was designated by the US to buy condoms for Hamas

During a signing ceremony Wednesday for the Laken Riley Act, President Donald Trump claimed that his administration had “identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made a similar claim on Tuesday during her debut press briefing, stating that the Department of […]

6 hours ago

A $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims is in legal limbo as an unusual trial starts