A Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego. 2 crewmembers were rescued.

A U.S. Navy jet crashed Wednesday morning off the coast of San Diego and the two crewmembers were rescued, authorities said.

The two occupants of the E/A-18G Growler were first picked up by a fishing vessel called Premiere, then transferred to a nearby Customs and Border Protection vessel, said Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Christopher Sappey.

The crewmembers were taken to an area hospital, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. They are in stable condition, Sappey said.

The Coast Guard has two vessels now safeguarding the Growler wreckage in the San Diego Harbor, Sappey said. Further details of the crash weren’t immediately available.

The Growler is a two-seater jet that specializes in electronic warfare.