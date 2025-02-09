A person with a handgun is fatally shot by a deputy at a Colorado arcade, a sheriff says

DENVER (AP) — A person died after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a reported active shooter inside an arcade and entertainment center in suburban Denver Saturday night, authorities said.

A sheriff’s deputy who was near the Main Event in Highlands Ranch found a male armed with a handgun in the parking lot when he arrived, Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. The person refused several orders to drop his weapon and was shot after he turned toward the deputy, he said.

Investigators learned that a female had been shot and wounded by another female inside the crowded venue, Weekly said. Investigators believe the male who was shot by the deputy was connected to the shooting inside, he said.

The female who was shot is expected to survive and the other female was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

“The situation could have been much worse,” he said.

Main Event offers a variety of activities including bowling, laser tag and mini golf in addition to video games.