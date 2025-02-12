Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A rare bipartisan coalition in Alabama pushes ban on machine gun conversion devices

Feb 12, 2025, 2:57 PM

FILE - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visits the sidelines during an NCAA football game between Troy and...

FILE - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visits the sidelines during an NCAA football game between Troy and Arkansas State on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A bipartisan coalition of mayors, lawmakers and law enforcement in Alabama endorsed a public safety package on Thursday that would ban the devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns — a rare consensus on gun restrictions and a departure from years of conflict about how to stem gun violence.

Conversion devices that speed the firing of semi-automatic weapons are already banned under federal law, but there’s currently no state law prohibiting possession. One of the bills in the package would enable state prosecutors to charge people for possessing the conversion devices. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia already have such laws, according to the Giffords Law Center.

Birmingham’s Mayor Randall Woodfin had implored state lawmakers to address these devices in the immediate aftermath of the city’s third quadruple homicide last year.

“Even if there are some things we may not agree with, today is a major deal,” the mayor said Wednesday after local law enforcement and leaders in both legislative chambers endorsed Republican Gov. Kay Ivey’s public safety package.

On the same day, the Alabama Senate’s judicial committee advanced two bills introduced by both Democrats and Republicans that would make it a felony to possess a machine gun conversion device.

Police believe the devices — commonly referred to as Glock switches — dramatically increase gun violence casualties. They can be made on a 3D printer in under an hour or ordered from overseas online for less than $30.

A conversion device was used in a September shooting that killed four people outside a Birmingham lounge, police believe. At least one man in possession of a machine gun conversion device was arrested in November after a shooting on Tuskegee University’s campus that left one person dead and 16 others wounded.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor said the moment of political unity reflected the urgency of the problem — both in stemming gun violence and in protecting police officers.

“I think it’s because they’ve realized that a bullet doesn’t know if you’re a Democrat or Republican,” Taylor said.

Not all aspects of the governor’s public safety package have such widespread support.

It includes bills that would increase penalties for illegal possession of firearms, enhance sentencing for firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or home, expand the list of crimes where bail denial is allowed, and increase legal protections for police officers accused of excessive force.

Democratic representatives celebrated the conversion device ban and a bill that would provide scholarships for the children of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. But some expressed “deep concern” for other aspects of the governor’s package.

Representative Thomas Jackson said that he respected the challenges faced by law enforcement but said police officers already benefit from enhanced legal protections that make convictions relatively rare.

“Being a law enforcement officer doesn’t mean that you’re above the law. In fact, due to the power that comes along with the duties of our police, officers should be held in even higher standard of ethics and behavior with accountability,” Jackson said.

___

Riddle is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

California’s burn scars brace for flooding as freezing rain and snow head for Oregon

Officials in California distributed sandbags, prepositioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have their go-bags ready as the state prepares for an atmospheric river that could bring heavy rain, winds and flooding Thursday to areas ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, Portland coated its streets with 2,000 gallons of liquid anti-icer while officials in Oregon and Idaho […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Stateville Correctional Center, a historic but dilapidated prison set to close and a replace...

Associated Press

Illinois data shows inmates with violent records from shuttered prison sent to medium-security sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among the approximately 400 inmates transferred when Illinois’ decrepit Stateville prison closed over the summer, 278 were convicted of murder and 100 more are serving time for other violent offenses. Yet, nearly four in five of the offenders formerly housed at the suburban Chicago lockup were not shipped to top-level maximum-security […]

2 hours ago

A snowy owl named Ghost eats a frozen rat at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center on Feb. 6, 2025...

Associated Press

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Do you believe your former paramour should never procreate? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic avenues for revenge this holiday — and raising […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A woman holds the hand of a sick relative lying on the floor of the overcrowded Lilongwe Cen...

Associated Press

This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people

A generation has passed since the world saw the peak in AIDS-related deaths. Those deaths — agonizing, from diseases the body might otherwise fight off — sent loved ones into the streets, pressuring governments to act. The United States eventually did, creating PEPFAR, arguably the most successful foreign aid program in history. HIV, which causes […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human ...

Associated Press

Senate to vote on vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to become nation’s health secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent lawyer and vocal vaccine critic, as the nation’s health secretary, controlling $1.7 trillion in spending for vaccines, food safety and health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Despite several Republicans expressing deep skepticism about […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Leavitt's Country Bakery is seen in this April 12, 2023 file photo, in Conway, N.H. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

A free speech case over a pastry shop painting goes to trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday. A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing […]

3 hours ago

A rare bipartisan coalition in Alabama pushes ban on machine gun conversion devices