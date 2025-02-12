Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama governor vows to sign bill that writes definitions of male and female into state law

Feb 12, 2025, 8:44 AM

Demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2025 to protest bills th...

Demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2025 to protest bills that would impact transgender people. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation that would write definitions of male and female into state law that exclude transgender people from being recognized under their gender identity.

The state House of Representatives voted 77-12 for the bill that defines sex based on reproductive organs that are present at birth. The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey who has vowed to sign it. “I look forward to signing it into law to codify common sense!” Ivey said in a statement posted on the social platform X after the bill’s passage.

The Alabama legislation was approved as more Republican-led states look to enact laws defining men and women. Nine states have similar laws, and several others are pushing to enact more laws this year following President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring there are two sexes and rejecting the idea that people can transition to another gender.

“In Alabama, we have common sense. We know what a woman is. We know that God created us man or woman, that our sex is fixed and determined at birth,” said Republican Rep. Susan Dubose, the bill’s sponsor.

Some Republicans backing the bill said it is needed to protect “women-only” spaces and prevent transgender women from entering those spaces. Trans people said the bills are an attempt to deny their existence or to capitalize on prejudice for political gain.

Zephyr Scalzetti, a transgender man, said the bill could have sweeping consequences for transgender people because it would impact how they are viewed under the law. Scalzetti said the bill is “far more reaching” than just bathrooms.

“The goal is not to protect women. The goal is to eradicate trans people. That has been very blatant and public,” Scalzetti said.

Republicans put the bill on a calendar that limits debate time to 10 minutes. That type of limited debate calendar is typically used for noncontroversial bills.

“Don’t you think the individuals that are affected deserve more than 10 minutes,” said Rep. Barbara Drummond, a Democrat from Mobile, adding that they need deliberate debate on something that affects people’s lives.

House Rules Chairman Joe Lovvorn replied that the bill had been debated in the Alabama Statehouse off and on over the last two years.

National News

Associated Press

California’s burn scars brace for flooding as freezing rain and snow head for Oregon

Officials in California distributed sandbags, prepositioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have their go-bags ready as the state prepares for an atmospheric river that could bring heavy rain, winds and flooding Thursday to areas ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, Portland coated its streets with 2,000 gallons of liquid anti-icer while officials in Oregon and Idaho […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Stateville Correctional Center, a historic but dilapidated prison set to close and a replace...

Associated Press

Illinois data shows inmates with violent records from shuttered prison sent to medium-security sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among the approximately 400 inmates transferred when Illinois’ decrepit Stateville prison closed over the summer, 278 were convicted of murder and 100 more are serving time for other violent offenses. Yet, nearly four in five of the offenders formerly housed at the suburban Chicago lockup were not shipped to top-level maximum-security […]

3 hours ago

A snowy owl named Ghost eats a frozen rat at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center on Feb. 6, 2025...

Associated Press

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Do you believe your former paramour should never procreate? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic avenues for revenge this holiday — and raising […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A woman holds the hand of a sick relative lying on the floor of the overcrowded Lilongwe Cen...

Associated Press

This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people

A generation has passed since the world saw the peak in AIDS-related deaths. Those deaths — agonizing, from diseases the body might otherwise fight off — sent loved ones into the streets, pressuring governments to act. The United States eventually did, creating PEPFAR, arguably the most successful foreign aid program in history. HIV, which causes […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human ...

Associated Press

Senate to vote on vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to become nation’s health secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent lawyer and vocal vaccine critic, as the nation’s health secretary, controlling $1.7 trillion in spending for vaccines, food safety and health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Despite several Republicans expressing deep skepticism about […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Leavitt's Country Bakery is seen in this April 12, 2023 file photo, in Conway, N.H. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

A free speech case over a pastry shop painting goes to trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday. A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing […]

3 hours ago

Alabama governor vows to sign bill that writes definitions of male and female into state law