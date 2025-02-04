Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Altered image of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate in new ad raises ethics concerns

Feb 4, 2025, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new television attack ad in Wisconsin’s hotly contested Supreme Court race features a doctored image of the liberal candidate, a move that her campaign claims could be a violation of a recently enacted state law.

The image in question is of Susan Crawford, a Dane County circuit court judge. It appeared in a new TV ad paid for by the campaign of her opponent Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County circuit court judge.

The winner of the high-stakes race on April 1 will determine whether the Wisconsin Supreme Court remains under a liberal majority or flips to conservative control.

The Schimel campaign ad begins and ends with a black-and-white image of Crawford with her lips closed together. A nearly identical color image from her 2018 run for Dane County Circuit Court shows Crawford with a wide smile on her face.

Crawford’s campaign accused Schimel of manipulating the image, potentially in violation of a state law enacted last year. The law, passed with bipartisan support in the Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, requires disclosure if political ads use audio or video content created by generative artificial intelligence. Failure to disclose the use of AI as required can result in a $1,000 fine.

“Schimel will try to manipulate images and the facts because he’s desperate to hide his own record of failure,” Crawford spokesperson Derrick Honeyman said in a statement.

Schimel’s campaign spokesperson Jacob Fischer said the image was “edited” but not created by AI.

Peter Loge, the director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at George Washington University, said images should never be changed to give a false impression.

“That said, as these things go, it’s not that egregious,” Loge said of the Schimel ad.

He pointed to numerous other examples of images being doctored for use in political ads, including one in 2015 by a political action committee supporting Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The image showed then-President Barack Obama smiling and shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. In 2020, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, posted the fake image again on social media.

Obama and Rouhani never met. The image was fake.

A doctored image was also used last year in a television ad in the Indiana governor’s race.

“A good rule of thumb is to take everything with a grain of salt,” Loge said. “Just because you see it on television or on the internet doesn’t mean it’s true.”

The Schimel ad attacks Crawford over the release of a convicted rapist in 2011 because the state’s office of criminal appeals missed the deadline to appeal to the state Supreme Court. Crawford headed the division at the time, but the error miscalculating the appeal deadline was made by another attorney in the office and by two secretaries, according to a report by the attorney general.

“Crawford didn’t bother filing the appeal in time, letting the rapist walk free,” the Schimel ad claims.

After that error was discovered, Crawford ordered a review of every pending appeal’s deadline and personally calculated the deadline for petitions for review to the state Supreme Court. Republican officeholders at the time who investigated what happened, including then-state Rep. Scott Walker, said the error was an isolated incident.

Schimel served one term as attorney general between 2015 and 2019 when Walker was governor. Walker appointed Schimel as a judge the day after Schimel lost reelection in 2018.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - This undated photo provided by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts in Dec...

Associated Press

Legal challenge over extremely close North Carolina election stays in state court for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An appeals court agreed Tuesday that a federal trial judge acted properly last month in declining to rule on the eligibility of tens of thousands of voters last fall in an unresolved North Carolina Supreme Court election and return it to state court. But the panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit […]

37 minutes ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Associated Press

Fast fashion, laptops and toys are likely to cost more due to US tariffs on Chinese imports

A sweeping new U.S. tariff on products made in China is expected to increase the Fonto co for a wide array of products, from the ultra-cheap apparel sold on online shopping platforms to toys and electronic devices such as computers and cellphones. An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods took effect Tuesday, a day […]

38 minutes ago

FILE- The undated file photo shows the Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's G...

Associated Press

Trump administration will consider redrawing boundaries of national monuments as part of energy push

WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of the Trump administration’s push to expand U.S. energy production, federal officials will review and consider redrawing the boundaries of national monuments created under previous presidents to protect unique landscapes and cultural resources. The review — laid out in a Monday order from new Interior Secretary Doug Burgum — is […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

In Trump’s quest to close the Education Department, Congress and his own agenda may get in the way

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to gut the U.S. Education Department to the full extent of his power, directing his administration to slash spending while pressuring employees to quit. Yet his promise to close the department is colliding with another reality: Most of its spending — and its very existence — is […]

1 hour ago

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general...

Associated Press

Senate vote on Pam Bondi as US attorney general could put Trump ally at Justice Department’s helm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was heading towards a confirmation vote for Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general Tuesday evening, potentially putting a longtime ally of Donald Trump at the helm of a Justice Department that has already been rattled by the firings of career employees seen as disloyal to the Republican president. Bondi, a […]

1 hour ago

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Pres...

Associated Press

Treasury tells Congress that DOGE had ‘Read Only’ access to payment systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department official wrote a letter Tuesday to federal lawmakers saying that a tech executive working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will have “read-only access” to the government’s payment system. The official sent the letter out of concerns from members of Congress that DOGE’s involvement with the payment system […]

1 hour ago

Altered image of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate in new ad raises ethics concerns