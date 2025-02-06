Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Are government-paid media subscriptions a ‘scandal’? That’s what Donald Trump is now asserting

Feb 6, 2025, 4:50 PM

President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast at Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6...

President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast at Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Federal government payments to news outlets like Politico, The New York Times and The Associated Press for subscriptions or to license content are in the crosshairs of Trump administration spending hawks, with the president on Thursday calling it potentially “THE BIGGEST SCANDAL OF THEM ALL.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt a day earlier said the government had paid more than $8 million for Politico subscriptions and that Elon Musk’s government efficiency team “is working on canceling those payments.” That quickly prompted a social-media maelstrom and a hunt by online sleuths for other evidence of taxpayer spending on the news.

“The U.S. government must stop paying for media subscriptions. Now,” Richard Grenell, Trump’s special mission envoy, posted on X.

Trump, on his Truth Social platform, complained about payments to the “FAKE NEWS MEDIA” for creating good stories about Democrats. “Did the New York Times receive money??? Who else did??? THIS COULD BE THE BIGGEST SCANDAL OF THEM ALL,” he wrote.

And at a national prayer breakfast at the Capitol on Thursday morning, Trump touted the efforts to look into the media spending. “We’re catching them left and right,” Trump said. “We’re catching them. We’re catching them to a point where they don’t know what the heck is going on. They can’t believe they’re getting caught.”

It’s the latest in a series of skirmishes with the media, long a target of Trump and his supporters. The Defense Department continued to criticize CBS’ “60 Minutes” for its handling of an interview with former opponent Kamala Harris last fall. Free press advocates are also concerned about Trump’s plans for the media outlet Voice of America, whose charter guarantees its editorial freedom.

This time, though, is a bit different. By linking federal government spending to the media, Trump has bundled two of his long-favored political targets into one rhetorical package.

Governments paying for news outlets’ content is common

Politico, in a statement to readers from CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and Editor-in-Chief John Harris, said Thursday that it is not getting a government subsidy.

“It is a transaction — just as the government buys research, equipment, software and industry reports,” they said. “Some online voices are deliberately spreading falsehoods. Let’s be clear: Politico has no financial dependence on the government and no hidden agenda. We cover politics and policy — that’s our job.”

It has not been unusual for governments, federal and state, to subscribe to major media outlets to keep up on important or strategic issues. The U.S. State Department, for example, may depend on international news reporting for clarity on incidents happening in countries where the United States has interests. Specialists in an agency like the Department of Transportation follow trade publications for industry trends.

The Politico Pro service helps government and private sector customers “track policy, legislation and regulations in real time with news, intelligence and a suite of data products,” the company said. It would not discuss how many subscriptions it has sold, or the prices.

The New York Times said it earned less than $2 million last year through government subscriptions, which are offered at a discounted rate. Through one arrangement, the Times gives access to more than 1 million active and retired military members and their families.

“These officials and other public servants are simply seeking to better understand the world through our independent journalism, like millions of other Americans,” spokesman Charlie Stadtlander said.

Elon Musk’s voice is also in the mix

Musk, also a frequent critic of the mainstream media and the owner of a platform that in many ways competes with it, retweeted one message on X that complained about the AP “raking in millions of dollars in government money for years.”

“Not for long,” Musk added. ”This is obviously a huge waste of taxpayer money.”

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said that “the U.S. government has long been an AP customer — through both Democratic and Republican administrations. It licenses AP’s nonpartisan journalism, just like thousands of news outlets and customers around the world. It’s quite common for governments to have contracts with news organizations for their content.”

The outlet would not reveal how much it is earning in federal government contracts.

Separately, Musk’s focus on the USAID agency has threatened some $268 million in congressionally-authorized funding aimed at offering training and support to some 6,200 independent journalists working around the world, including in war-torn Ukraine, said the organization Reporters Without Borders.

Denying the money “will create a vacuum that plays into the hands of propagandists and authoritarian states,” said Clayton Weimers, executive director or Reporters Without Borders’ USA branch.

___

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

National and US News from the Associated Press

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba steps off the plane after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Md....

Associated Press

Japan’s Ishiba makes a whirlwind Washington trip to try to forge a personal connection with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba didn’t skimp on the legwork as he prepared for his first meeting with President Donald Trump. He huddled this week with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, two executives Trump recently hosted at the White House. He sought advice from his immediate predecessor, Fumio […]

14 minutes ago

AP journalist Reid G. Miller speaks on a phone while sitting barefoot in the mud in a U.N. compound...

Associated Press

Reid G. Miller, longtime AP international correspondent and editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Reid G. Miller, who traveled the planet as an intrepid international correspondent for The Associated Press and developed a reputation as a supportive editor and unswervingly loyal boss during the toughest of breaking-news moments, has died. He was 90. Miller died early Thursday in his sleep at his home in Sarasota, […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate t...

Associated Press

EV maker Scout Motors wants to sell directly to buyers but can’t do it in its home state

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors is making a massive bet in the electric SUV market with a carefully cultivated experience that will allow some customers to buy the company’s vehicle in minutes on an app and then use it to handle everything after from repairs to updates and upgrades. But without some help […]

7 hours ago

FILE — Judging commences in the Best in Show competition in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is back for a 149th year — and back at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since early 2020. It’s a happy homecoming for the United States’ most prestigious canine event, which moved to venues outside Manhattan in recent years because of […]

7 hours ago

Trains arrive and depart from a subway station in the Coney Island section of New York, Thursday, J...

Associated Press

Kids in New York keep dying while ‘subway surfing’ on top of trains. Can they be stopped?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ka’Von Wooden loved trains. The 15-year-old had an encyclopedic knowledge of New York City’s subway system and dreamed of becoming a train operator. Instead, on a December morning in 2022, Ka’Von died after he climbed to the roof of a moving J train in Brooklyn and then fell onto the tracks […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Crews search for missing Alaska plane with 10 onboard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday evening in rural Alaska for an aircraft that went missing while carrying 10 people onboard. The Bering Air Caravan was reported missing at about 4 p.m. while en route from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety. Officials […]

7 hours ago

Are government-paid media subscriptions a ‘scandal’? That’s what Donald Trump is now asserting