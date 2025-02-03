Association representing thousands of FBI agents appeals to Congress to protect their jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The association representing thousands of FBI agents urged congressional leaders Monday to protect the jobs of employees at risk of punishment or possibly termination over their participation in investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The letter from the FBI Agents Association, which represents the interests of more than 14,000 current and retired agents, follows the revelation that thousands of employees were asked over the weekend to complete a detailed questionnaire about their involvement in Jan. 6 investigations.

Separately Monday, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to Trump’s picks to run the FBI and Justice Department — Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, respectively — to express “grave concerns” about the efforts to scrutinize, reassign and remove career officials and to demand a raft of internal communications about their plans to shake up the agencies.

The FBI Agents Association’s letter was sent to lawmakers of both parties, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary committees. It raised “urgent concerns about recent actions taken by acting officials at the Department of Justice that threaten the careers of thousands of FBI Special Agents and risk disrupting the Bureau’s essential work.”

“Put simply, Special Agents who risk their lives protecting this country from criminals and terrorists are now being placed on lists and having their careers jeopardized for carrying out the orders they were given by their superiors in the FBI,” the letter states. “These actions, which lack transparency and due process, are creating dangerous distractions, imperiling ongoing investigations, and undermining the Bureau’s ability to work with state, local, and international partners to make America safe again.”

The Trump administration Justice Department has asked for the names, titles and offices of all FBI employees who worked on investigations related to Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol triggered a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement in a massive attempt to block the certification of election results.

A memo from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who defended Trump in his criminal cases before joining the administration, said Justice Department officials would then carry out a “review process to determine whether any additional personnel actions are necessary.”

The association’s letter asks lawmakers to “work with President Trump to prevent acting officials from taking personnel actions that undermine our shared goal of keeping the FBI out of politics. It is imperative that FBI Special Agents can continue their critical work, free from fear of retaliation, and focused on safeguarding our nation.”