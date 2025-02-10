Close
NATIONAL & US NEWS

Auburn edges Alabama atop AP Top 25 despite loss, Duke and Florida tied at No. 3; UConn drops out

Feb 10, 2025, 10:03 AM

Auburn guard Miles Kelly, left, and Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) battle for a rebound during ...

Auburn guard Miles Kelly, left, and Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Auburn’s run at No. 1 is still intact despite a loss to No. 3 Florida. UConn’s latest loss has dropped the two-time defending national champions out of the poll for the first time in two years.

The Tigers held the top spot in the poll for the fifth straight week Monday, receiving 34 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama moved up a spot and had 23 first-place votes, just nine points behind Auburn, while Florida earned three top votes and No. 5 Tennessee got one.

Duke was tied with Florida at No. 3, with No. 9 St. John’s moving into the top 10 for the first time since finishing the 1999-2000 season at No. 9.

UConn dropped out of the poll from No. 19 after a 68-62 home loss to St. John’s on Friday, ending the nation’s fourth-longest active streak of being ranked (53 weeks).

Florida has its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2013-14 after beating Auburn 90-81 for the first true road win over a top-ranked team in program history. It was the Gators’ second win over a top-ranked team this season after beating then-No. 1 Tennessee at home on Jan. 7.

Auburn had won 14 straight and was unanimous No. 1 the past three weeks.

The Tigers weren’t the only top team to lose.

Duke dropped two places to No. 4 after a 77-71 loss to Clemson ended its 16-game winning streak. No. 10 Iowa State also dropped two places after losing 69-52 to No. 17 Kansas. The Cyclones reached their highest ranking ever at No. 2 last month, but lost three in a row before blowing out TCU on Saturday.

Sinking Huskies

UConn started the season at No. 3 and climbed to No. 2 its bid to become the first team since John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins to win three straight national championships in the early 1960s.

UConn (16-7, 8-4 Big East) has lost three of five and is down to fourth in the Big East, 3 1/2 games behind St. John’s.

“I’m very optimistic,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “I think right now is a really good time to play us. I think we’ve got a chance in February to kind of get this thing rolling and be looking a lot different in March.”

Rising and falling

No. 13 Arizona had the week’s biggest jump, climbing seven places after beating BYU and No. 12 Texas Tech last week. No. 16 Ole Miss moved up six places after taking down No. 15 Kentucky and beating LSU 72-70 on Dre Davis’ last-second shot.

No. 18 Marquette and No. 25 Maryland had the biggest drops of teams still in the poll, each losing seven places. No. 21 Missouri fell six spots after losing to No. 5 Tennessee and to No. 8 Texas A&M on a last-second 3-pointer.

In and out

No. 24 Creighton returned to the poll for the first time since Nov. 25 after wins over Providence and Marquette. No. 23 Clemson is back in after taking down Duke. Illinois joined UConn in dropping out of the poll following an 82-73 loss to Rutgers.

Conference watch

The SEC had at least nine teams in the poll for the seventh straight week, including the top three and five of the top 10. No other league has had more than six ranked teams in any week this season.

The Big Ten has six ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the Big East with three. The Atlantic Coast and American Athletic conferences each had one.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball


