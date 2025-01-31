Authorities: Man to plead guilty for flying drone that damaged firefighting aircraft in LA wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities say a man has agreed to plead guilty to unsafely operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Peter Tripp Akemann faces one misdemeanor count that carries a sentence of up to a year in prison.

The collision caused the firefighting aircraft to be grounded for several days.

Officials say the plane was owned by the government of Quebec and that Akemann has agreed to pay restitution. He has also agreed to 150 hours of community service related to wildfire relief.

The wind-driven blaze in the upscale Pacific Palisades began Jan. 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people.

The conflagration fueled by dry Santa Ana winds has scorched at least 36 square miles (94 square kilometers) of land. It was 98% contained as of Friday.