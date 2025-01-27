Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Autopsy shows woman found atop Chicago-area medical center died of hypothermia from cold exposure

Jan 27, 2025, 2:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 28-year-old patient dressed only in a medical gown and found unresponsive on the roof of a Chicago-area medical center died of hypothermia as a result of cold exposure, according to the preliminary findings of an autopsy released Monday.

Chelsea Adolphus was found Thursday atop the Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said in a news release.

Adolphus, of Waukegan, was admitted to the center about 4 a.m. Wednesday for an unspecified medical issue. She was noted missing from her room at 2 a.m. Thursday and found on the roof almost seven hours later. Waukegan’s overnight low temperature was well below freezing during that time.

Staff at the facility spent 14 hours trying to resuscitate and warm Adolphus, said Banek, who added that the woman’s body temperature was about 50 degrees F (10 degrees C).

Adolphus was pronounced dead about 11 p.m. Thursday. Banek said the coroner’s office was contacted about 10 minutes later. The coroner’s office said it notified Waukegan police “of the unusual circumstances” and an investigation has been launched.

The autopsy was performed Friday. Results of toxicology tests on the body are pending.

“American Healthcare Systems and the Vista Medical leadership team has been issued a preservation letter by my office ensuring all paper, video, digital and electronic evidence is not destroyed, overwritten, or deleted,” Banek said in the release.

The Associated Press left messages Monday afternoon seeking comment from American Healthcare Systems and Vista Medical Center.

Waukegan is about 46 miles (74 kilometers) north of Chicago.

